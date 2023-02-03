Star Wars Visions Season 2: Release date, studios, cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Star Wars Visions Season 2, the next chapter of the Star Wars anthology series, from its release date to cast, plot, studios, trailer updates, and more.

Once upon a time, the galaxy far, far away was localized entirely in three movies. Then came the comics, prequels, sequels, spinoffs, games, and more – Star Wars is now one of the most sprawling franchises in all of pop culture.

Between the likes of The Mandalorian, Andor, and The Acolyte, you have Star Wars Visions, an animated anthology series envisaged “through the lens of the world’s best anime creators.”

So, here’s everything we know about Star Wars Visions Season 2 so far, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Star Wars Visions Season 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Star Wars Visions Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on May 4, 2023. Of course, this is better known as Star Wars Day – May the 4th Be With You.

Season 2 was announced by Lucasfilm during last year’s Star Wars Celebration, confirming the series would return for Volume 2 in Spring 2023.

James Waugh, the studio’s SVP of franchise content and strategy, said: “It’s going to be a celebration of the incredible animation happening all around the globe.”

Star Wars Visions Season 2 studios: Who’s working on Volume 2?

Star Wars Visions Season 2 will have a total of nine episodes created by the following studios:

El Guiri (Spain)

Cartoon Saloon (Ireland)

Punkrobot (Chile)

Aardman (United Kingdom)

Studio Mir (South Korea)

Studio La Cachette (France)

88 Pictures (India)

D’art Shtajio (Japan)

Triggerfish (South Africa)

Cartoon Saloon is the animation studio behind The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner and Wolfwalkers, all of which were nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

As per a press release, D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd.

The name that’ll catch most people’s eyes is Aardman, best known for creating Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit. Its episode is titled ‘I Am Your Mother’ and will be directed by Magdalena Osinska.

Disney+

Speaking about the response to the first volume of Visions, Waugh said: “The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people.

“We always saw Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we’re constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward.

“With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world.

“We’re so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Who’s in the Star Wars Visions Season 2 cast?

While the cast of Star Wars Visions Season has yet to be confirmed, we know which creatives are working on each episode. We’ve put it all in a table for you below:

Episode title Studio Director Sith El Guiri Rodrigo Blaas Screecher’s Reach Cartoon Saloon Paul Young In the Stars Punkrobot Gabriel Osorio I Am Your Mother Aardman Magdalena Osinska Journey to the Dark Head Studio Mir Hyeong Geun Park The Spy Dancer Studio La Cachette Julien Chheng The Bandits of Golak 88 Pictures Ishan Shukla The Pit D’art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd. LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge Aau’s Song Triggerfish Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke

We will update this space once casting details are announced for Volume 2.

Star Wars Visions Season 2 plot: What is it about?

As Star Wars Visions is an anthology series, each episode will follow its own separate plot. While specifics haven’t been revealed, we can expect a “broad palette” of stories.

Speaking to Deadline, Waugh explained: “The first anthology is anime because we all loved the style of it, but personally my intention for Visions was to always let it be a more broad palette, because there’s so much great animation work going on in the world.

“There’s so many interesting voices in all sorts of other mediums that are really focused on animation right now. And we really wanted it to be, in a way, a ‘sub-brand’ that allowed for different creators to come celebrate Star Wars from their own unique cultural perspective.

“And so Visions Volume 2 is sort of a global tour of some of the most interesting animation studios on a global level… and the guiding light there was that we wanted their storytelling to be a reflection of what Star Wars meant in their culture, but also a reflection of the myths and stories that could only come out of their cultural context.”

Is there a Star Wars Visions Season 2 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Star Wars Visions Season 2 – we’ll update this space once it’s released, and you can check out the trailer for Volume 1 below:

