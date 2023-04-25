Why isn’t The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 9 on Disney Plus?

Where is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 9? The eighth episode of the Star Wars series hit Disney+ last week, so will there be a ninth?

After their off-series reunion in The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian Season 3 saw the proper return of Din and Grogu, the galaxy far, far away’s favorite space daddy-and-son duo.

In the newest series of chapters, we saw them seek redemption in Mandalore before teaming up with his Mandalorian cultists and Bo-Katan Kryze in a bid to reclaim their thought-to-be-lost home world. Of course, it was never going to be easy, especially when Moff Gideon has his eyes set on the planet.

It’s now been a week since Episode 8, and you may be sitting wondering: is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 9 coming to Disney Plus tonight? Here’s the answer.

Where is The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 9?

Bad news: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 9 will never come to Disney+, because it doesn’t exist.

Season 3 of the show reached its finale with Episode 8, so if you’re refreshing your Disney+ home screen in the hope of seeing another episode appear, you’re going to be waiting quite a while.

That said, there’s good news: The Mandalorian is returning for Season 4, with Jon Favreau and co. already hard at work on development for Din and Grogu’s next set of adventures.

“Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story,” Favreau told BFMTV.

“We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

There’s also a lot of Star Wars on the horizon: we’ll get Star Wars Visions Season 2 in May, the second volume of eclectic, animated shorts; Ahsoka, the debut live-action season for Rosario Dawson’s titular Jedi, will arrive in August; and other shows like Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Andor Season 2 are all on the way.

You can find out more about The Mandalorian Season 4 here, and check out our other coverage below:

