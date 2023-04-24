Temuera Morrison wants live-action spinoff for beloved Star Wars character Captain Rex

Although best known for his iconic role as Boba Fett, Temuera Morrison teased in an exclusive chat with Dexerto one big Star Wars project he still wants to get off the ground: A live-action Captain Rex project.

Since its reemergence to the forefront of pop culture, the Star Wars IP has certainly seen its fair share of projects both big and small in recent years. From the new trilogy of movies to a number of immensely popular Disney+ shows, books charting new territory in the High Republic era, and plenty more in between, fans of the franchise have been eating well.

Article continues after ad

Among the new batch of content, following his return in The Mandalorian, we even got a long-awaited live-action project focusing solely on fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett. And while there’s plenty more yet to come on that side of the equation, ideas for further expansion are always on the table.

In speaking with Dexerto at Supanova Melbourne, Boba Fett himself – Temuera Morrison – pitched one such idea he’s most eager to bring to life. If the New Zealand actor has any say in the matter, Captain Rex could be the focal point of another live-action spinoff down the line.

Article continues after ad

Disney As far as clone troopers go, they don’t come any more popular than Rex.

For a role so broad, with an endless supply of clones in which to frame new stories, we asked Morrison what he still wants to realize in the Star Wars universe. Without hesitation, an answer immediately sprung to mind.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’d love to do a Captain Rex [project] of some kind, that would be cool,” he responded. “Just to play one of the clones.”

As a mainstay in much of Dave Filoni’s animated work, having appeared throughout The Clone Wars, Bad Batch, and even most recently in Tales of the Jedi, Rex is among the most iconic of all clone troopers in the Star Wars IP. Without delving into spoiler territory, we’ll just say there’s a unique arc for this particular clone, one unexplored in a live-action format.

Article continues after ad

So for Morrison, that’s atop his list of personal desires in the franchise. However, admittedly, even just smaller cameos in various spinoffs still put a smile on his face.

“I enjoyed playing that broken-down Clone Trooper in Obi-Wan,” he laughed. “Credits please! That was fun, so something like that would be good, but we’ll see what happens with the powers that be.”