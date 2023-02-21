Will there be a Mandalorian Season 4?

With The Mandalorian’s third season premiering on March 1, series showrunner Jon Favreau has addressed whether a Season 4 is on the cards.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ after more than two years since the airing of its sophomore effort. Fans of the live-action Star Wars series haven’t been without their fair share of Din Djarin-branded fun, however.

Notably, the character appeared in episodes five through seven of the Boba Fett spinoff show, which sets up The Mandalorian’s third season.

But what lies ahead once the upcoming season ends its run? Apparently, showrunner Jon Favreau already has plenty of ideas in mind.

Article continues after ad

Is The Mandalorian getting a Season 4 on Disney+?

The good news is that, yes, a fourth season of The Mandalorian is in the works. According to Executive Producer Jon Favreau, the scripts have already been written.

During Star Wars Celebration 2022, the showrunner told CinemaBlend he started working on Season 4 scripts during post-production on Season 3.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Upon recently speaking with BFMTV, Favreau confirmed that Season 4 is written in full. He told the publication,

“Season 4? Yeah, I’ve written it already. We have to know where we are going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I. And then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Favreau also reiterated that he and Filoni are working closely together on the Ahsoka series. Since Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and other Star Wars spinoffs all take place around the same time period, the duo have plenty to keep in mind when mapping out story arcs for the likes of Season 4.

Article continues after ad

When fans can expect the fourth season to air is not yet known.

However, the wait could be a long one given the precedent set by the second and third seasons.