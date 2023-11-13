The Killer dominates Netflix chart as fans hail “perfect Hitman movie”

Director David Fincher has done it again with new suspenseful thriller The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender. Now on Netflix, fans are continuing to heap on the praise.

From the director behind films such as Gone Girl, Fight Club, and Seven, The Killer follows an unnamed hitman who must deal with the consequences

In our 4-star review, we described The Killer as “Fassbender’s Killer is arguably the slickest and sexiest contract killer since Bond – and with just as much of the global panache.”

With a short theatrical run last month, the movie has now made its way onto Netflix, finding a whole new set of appreciating fans.

David Fincher’s “perfect” The Killer climbs Netflix chart

As The Killer starts to move up the Netflix chart, some fans are hailing it as the “perfect Hitman movie.”

The movie’s official synopsis reads “Solitary, cold, methodical, and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool.”

The Killer is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 86% on the Tomatometer – followed by a 63% audience score.

Peter Travers at ABC News commented: “It’s Fincher’s deliciously depraved conceit that his perfectionist process is not unlike the killer’s. In his hands, and a mesmerizing title turn from Fassbinder, what could have been a hitman cliche becomes a tangle of loose ends hauntingly left untied.”

Justin Chang at NPR added: “I’m not suggesting his story cries out for a sequel, but by the time this very dark comedy reaches its strangely sunny ending, you’re curious to see what job this killer — and Fincher himself — might take on next.”

“The perfect HITMAN movie exists. It’s called The Killer on Netflix and you should watch it,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the film’s Netflix release.

“Important reminder that The Killer is now streaming on Netflix. Go watch one of the best and coolest movies of the year,” a second weighed in.

“Words on The Killer, now on Netflix: I get why some are calling it minor, but this is a David Fincher heater. Minimalist veneer but deceptively sharp about capitalist miasma, hustle culture nonsense, and our deteriorating gig economy. Favorite of the year,” a third concluded.

The current Netflix top 10 is as follows:

1. The Killer

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

3. No Hard Feelings

4. Minions

5. Locked In

6. The Impossible

7. 13 Going On 30

8. Pitch Perfect

9. Cold Pursuit

10. Legion

The Killer is available on Netflix now. You can read our breakdown of the movie’s ending here, and catch up with more of our Netflix content below:

