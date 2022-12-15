The Expanse Season 7: Will there be another season on Amazon Prime?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will The Expanse Season 7 happen? The hit Amazon Prime show seemed to come to an end with its sixth season last year, but will it ever return?

The Expanse first aired on SyFy in 2015. While it received positive reviews and solid viewership, it really hit its stride in the later seasons, with all of them hitting at least 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, if not 100%.

The show is set hundreds of years in the future. While Elon Musk and co. may be aiming for Mars one day, The Expanse is set in a world where we’ve managed to colonize the Solar System – however, rising tensions have put Earth and the Red Planet on the brink of war.

A year on from the sixth season, viewers may be wondering: will The Expanse Season 7 ever be released?

Is The Expanse Season 7 happening?

No, The Expanse Season 7 isn’t happening as the show has been cancelled – however, that doesn’t mean it’ll never return.

The show was originally rescued by Amazon after SyFy axed the show following its third season. Alas, the streaming platform ended up cancelling The Expanse again, with Season 6 being the final chapter.

Showrunner Naren Shankar explained to Gizmodo: ‘That was a decision between Amazon and Alcon Television. I mean, you always kind of agree on how much money you’re going to commit to the production of the show. And that was the decision.

“It came down to making six episodes of it. It’s always a negotiation to some extent. Could we have done 10? Absolutely. Could we have done eight? Certainly. Uh, I don’t think we would have been able to tell the season in any less than six.”

However, writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck once referred to the ending of Season 6 as a “pause”, and Shankar has expressed interest in returning for a seventh season.

Following the final episode, he told EW: “This has been such a delightful experience. We love the show and we love making the show. Right now, the future really lies with Alcon Television, which is the studio that makes the show, and Amazon, if there is in some form, an appetite for more.

“I think from the standpoint of just the pure creative, I think what we tried to do at least was come to a satisfying conclusion of a huge chunk of the story while leaving the door open for more if the appetite and the desire is there.

“I’m certainly not betraying any confidence to say that [producers] Ty [Franck], Daniel [Abraham] and I – speaking for ourselves – would love to do it. It would be a remarkable thing to complete the whole book series that way. And I certainly hope we get to do it.”

That’s everything we know about The Expanse Season 7. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

