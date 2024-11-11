5 things Amazon’s Mass Effect series must do to be a success

A Mass Effect TV series is officially in the works with Amazon, so here are some key things the show has to do to be a great video game adaptation.

Mass Effect is a beloved franchise; the original trilogy often regarded as having some of the best storytelling the gaming medium has ever seen. In particular, Mass Effect 2 is typically featured on most lists for the best video games ever made. And while the next game is in development, we don’t expect to see that released anytime soon.

After years of speculation, a Mass Effect TV series is now officially in the works, with Amazon revealing it is committed to bringing the space opera to the silver screen in the years to come.

While exact details of the show are under wraps, Variety confirmed that Daniel Casey is set to write and executive produce the series. Furthermore, Karim Zreik will also executive produce alongside Ari Arad and EA’s Michael Gamble.

As a lifelong Mass Effect fan, I am both thrilled and extremely apprehensive about Amazon adapting the franchise. While the likes of Fallout, The Last of Us, and the Super Mario Bros. movie have all shed the video game curse in recent years, there is always the worry that this Mass Effect series will turn out like Halo.

However, with the right direction and inspiration, Amazon’s Mass Effect show has all the makings of a fantastic sci-fi series, so long as they avoid making some big mistakes and instead really dive into certain aspects of the franchise.

Stay away from Commander Shepard at all costs

EA Commander Shepard is a gaming icon and they should stay that way.

While the original Mass Effect trilogy is told from the perspective of the beloved Commander Shepard, focusing the show on them would be a huge mistake. Even Mark Meer, the voice of Commander Shepard, told Dexerto that a TV show should steer clear of the character, and we can’t help but agree.

First and foremost, as an RPG, each player can craft and mold Shepard however they like throughout hundreds of hours of gameplay. Regardless of who they cast in the role and which direction to take the narrative down, rehashing Shepard’s story would be a great detriment to the upcoming Amazon series.

Fans would be disappointed no matter which direction they took the character. Even something as simple as picking Commander Shepard’s sex would likely cause a backlash, given how fervent the community debates between Femshep and BroShep are.

As such, if Amazon wants to successfully bring Mass Effect into the world of TV, it must do so without any of the characters gamers have grown to know and love.

A brief cameo or nod to one of the Normandy crew could be some nice fan service. Still, thanks to the Halo TV series, we’ve seen what happens when an iconic video game franchise is adapted and takes in a completely different direction instead of paying homage to its original story and characters.

Don’t make it all about humanity

EA Let’s be honest, humanity is the least exciting part of the Mass Effect franchise.

In addition to not focusing on Commander Shepard, I think it is important this Mass Effect adaptation doesn’t just make humanity the main focal point. Don’t fall into the trap of relegating all the other alien races to secondary roles.

While the Krogan are a strong and brash race, they, too, have great love and desire. On the other hand, the Salarians are proud and intelligent but can appreciate deep connections beyond science and numbers.

Let’s be honest: when lifelong Mass Effect fans are asked who their favorite Squadmates are, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone to name one of the human companions. Rather, you’re more likely to hear Garrus, Wrex, Liara, and others.

That’s largely because these characters brought something new and challenged preconceived notions of how humanity stands compared to others. Just like in the trilogy, I want humanity to be young, naive, and in over their heads when it comes to navigating the galaxy.

Therein lies a much more compelling concept rather than reimagining the Mass Effect universe to make humanity leaders and beacons of the whole galaxy.

Lean into the wackiness of Mass Effect

EA The Mass Effect TV show needs to be as whacky as the games are.

What sets Mass Effect apart from other big sci-fi works is how it balances the high stakes and galactic warfare with its silliness and, at times, complete wackiness.

Rather than adapting the franchise into a heightened and dramatic intergalactic experience, Amazon should keep things light when the situation demands it. Of course, big fights and epic battles are a must, but this should not be at the expense of some fun.

Most importantly, however, Amazon should not shy away from the unknown regarding this TV adaptation. The Mass Effect universe is full of its quirks, whether that be some of the more unique alien races, such as the Hanar or the hours of random side quests and tangential stories that are littered throughout the original trilogy.

Of course, an overarching narrative and story are vital and must be a huge focus for the TV show. But those in charge shouldn’t shy away from the more obscure parts of the franchise as it is what made Mass Effect so unique and so beloved to begin with.

Draw from the deep lore of the games & take inspiration

EA Mass Effect has a rich history that Amazon should utilize.

I think the best direction for this Mass Effect series is to explore the franchise’s deep history.

A TV show focused on the First Contact war between humanity and the rest of the Galaxy? Sign me up. A show that puts a new race at the forefront each season and allows them to tell different stories, whether the Rachni War or the rise of the Asari? Yes, please.

Like all great space operas, Mass Effect has a rich history to draw on, and Amazon would be doing themselves a major disservice if they didn’t lean into that instead of shying away.

While it might be fun to follow Commander Shepard and company as they traverse each corner of the galaxy again, expanding on the small nuggets of history fans already know would be much more compelling.

That way, the TV series can pay homage to its roots without tainting the legacy of the video games or risking telling a completely new story that just doesn’t quite fit the vibe of the franchise.

Prioritize visuals & design above all else

Prime Video Fallout’s focus on practical effects helps make it as good as it is.

There is no denying that adapting video games to the big or small screen is a tricky endeavor. Alongside bad characterization, most adaptations’ biggest downfalls are the visual effects and design.

Think back to the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer and how viral that went for all the wrong reasons. Or how much scrutiny Warcraft got for its CGI. Amazon must make sure its Mass Effect series looks technically polished and believable. While this is no small feat given the setting, it won’t make it past a single season if this series becomes another big CGI fest.

If I tune into the first episode and see a giant CGI Krogan and Turian pop up on the screen, I will likely turn the show straight off. Practical visuals are the way to go.

We’ve seen Fallout and The Last of Us both defy expectations thanks to their fantastic makeup and costume departments, so please, Mass Effect, take a leaf out of their book and be as practical as you can.