How long is The Continental Episode 1? Runtime explained

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, is just about to make its highly-anticipated debut on Peacock. But how long is the runtime for Episode 1 and how does the rest of the series compare? Here’s what you need to know.

Nearly a decade on from the explosive big screen debut, the very first John Wick spinoff is now upon us. The Continental, a Peacock series largely focusing on Winston Scott’s rise to power, gives us a new glimpse at Wick’s chaotic universe in the 70s.

From the formative years of the iconic Continental hotel itself, to more insight into the inner workings of The High Table, it seems there’ll be plenty for fans to sink their teeth into. But just how long is each episode of the new show?

Here’s what we know about the runtime of The Continental, starting with Episode 1.

The Continental Episode 1 runtime

The Continental Episode 1 has a runtime of 1 hour 26 minutes and 15 seconds.

This total runtime includes credits along with the intro sequence as well. As for the following episodes, an exact runtime hasn’t yet been revealed, but we can expect Episode 2 and Episode 3 to be similar in length.

Previously, Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs outlined how each episode will have a roughly 90-minute runtime. Thus we should be in store for a similar runtime over the next few weeks.

Comparatively, while each is a feature-length episode in its own right, none eclipse the runtime of even the shortest John Wick film. Below is the runtime for every film in the John Wick franchise thus far:

John Wick – 1 hour 41 minutes

– 1 hour 41 minutes John Wick: Chapter 2 – 2 hours 2 minutes

– 2 hours 2 minutes John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – 2 hours 11 minutes

– 2 hours 11 minutes John Wick: Chapter 4 – 2 hours 49 minutes

So that’s all there is to know about The Continental runtimes for now. But rest assured we’ll update you here each week as further details emerge.