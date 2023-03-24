Will there be a John Wick: Chapter 5? Keaun Reeves weighs in

With John Wick: Chapter 4 now in cinemas, director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves have been speculating over whether there will be a John Wick: Chapter 5.

The first John Wick wowed both critics and audiences alike in 2014, and soon became a modest hit. Chapter 1 was followed by Chapters 2 and 3 that grew the world and expanded the story, and they both became box office sensations.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in cinemas, and you can read our review of the superb sequel here, which analysts are predicting will be another monster smash.

But does the new film set wheel in motion for yet another sequel? And do those involved want to make Chapter 5? Read on to find out, but BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Does Chapter 4 set up a sequel?

Yes, Chapter 4 does set up a sequel. Kind-of. The big news is that John Wick dies at the end of the movie. We even spend time with Winston and the Bowery King at his grave.

But the film features a post-credits scene that sets Akira (Rina Sawayama) up as potential protagonist of a future film. She’s on her way to kill Caine (Donnie Yen) in the brief sting, as payback for killing her father. But having seen Caine in action, that won’t be easy, so Chapter 5 could revolve around a game of cat-and-mouse between the pair.

Of course we think John is dead, and see that gravestone, but he is the Baba Yaga, so anything is possible. And with Keanu Reeves playing the character in forthcoming spinoff film Ballerina, unless his appearance happens via flashback, we might discover that Wick survived his injuries in Chapter, meaning he could live to fight another day in Chapter 5.

Will there be a John Wick: Chapter 5?

A more pertinent question is do those involved want to make a John Wick: Chapter 5? Director Chad Stahelski certainly needs a break before considering a sequel.

“I’m always saying, ‘This is my last one, this will never happen again.’ And I’ll say that now: This is my last one,” Stahelski told SlashFilm. “Every time I come back to a Wick, there’s been two or three years in between. That’s a lot of time for a human. You know how many pieces of art or music or museums or locations I’ve gone to in three years? Huge.”

“I mean, think of what you do in a year. What would you do in three? Don’t you think all that would influence you? I just don’t think I’d be very good jumping right into something. I need a little bit of time to get better. I’ve got to go practice.”

As for star Keanu Reeves, he’s also being circumspect, wanting people power to decide what happens next. “You have to see how the audience responds to what we did,” he tells GamesRadar. “The only reason we’ve had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now, while you can read more about the movie below…

