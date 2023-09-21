With the highly-anticipated release of the first John Wick spinoff, The Continental, let’s take a look at just how many episodes the story unfolds across.

The John Wick universe is expanding. What started on the big screen with four Keanu Reeves-led chapters now shifts its sights to the silver screen with a new spinoff.

Before The Ballerina arrives next year, fans have The Continental to hold them over. Tracking the story of a young Winston Scott’s rise to power, this series marks the very first story in the mega-popular action franchise without its leading man.

Nonetheless, avid fans are eager to learn plenty more about the world of John Wick through The Continental, so here’s a rundown on just how many episodes you can expect for the series.

Peacock Before the world knew of the Baba Yaga, Winston Scott took his place atop The Continental.

How many episodes of The Continental are there?

The Continental has three episodes in total.

The debut episode premiered on Peacock on September 22. Episode 2 is set to follow on September 29, while Episode 3 concludes the story on October 6.

International viewers can enjoy The Continental through Prime Video across the same dates listed above. An exact release time for each weekly installment hasn’t yet been made public, however.

The Continental follows the story of a young Winston Scott and his initial dealings with the iconic Continental Hotel from the John Wick franchise.

The Continental Episode 1 is now available through both Peacock and Prime Video.