What is The Archies? Riverdale remake explained

Riverdale may be over, but The Archies are about to arrive on Netflix. So what is it about, and where can you watch it?

Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in many wacky ways, finally ended this year, to much grief and relief.

But the CW show is still popular on its streaming platform Netflix, so much so that another iteration of the comics is actually on the way. Only this time, it’s a movie.

Article continues after ad

Enter The Archies, a new Riverdale film with a Desi spin. But what is it about, who’s starring in it, and is it even worth watching? Well, read on to find out.

Article continues after ad

What is The Archies about?

The Archies is a movie musical adaptation of the Archie comics, this time set in India in the 1960s. It will be available on Netflix as of Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.”

Article continues after ad

The movie comes from noted Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, along with Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan, under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

The film will be a length of 2 hours and 23 minutes, though with it being a musical, the pacing will likely help that time fly by.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Archies cast: Who’s in it?

The Archies features a primarily South Asian cast, including but not limited to:

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle

Jamie Alter as Mike Gomes

Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley

Abhinandan Tejaswi as Dennis

In an interview with Variety, Zoya Akhtar said this about the Archie franchise: “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

Article continues after ad

Is The Archies worth watching?

The Archies doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet, since it isn’t out on Netflix yet, but the flick does seem to have drummed up hype on social media.

Article continues after ad

“Netflix is airing The Archies that is based in a Riverdale in India in the 1960s? How have I not heard about this before and why does it look like a blast?” one X/Twitter user wrote. “So, I’m irrationally excited for The Archies Netflix movie. should I prep with Riverdale or nah?” another posted.

Article continues after ad

We will update this section when reviews come out.

The Archies will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, December 7. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6

Article continues after ad