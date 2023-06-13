The Archies: Everything we know – cast, plot & more

The Archies is heading to Netflix, so here’s everything you need to know, including cast, plot, and more.

Love it or hate it, Riverdale, the drama-mystery series that brought Archie Comics characters to life in variously wacky ways, has certainly made a name for itself in pop culture. Now, the popular CW series is finally coming to an end, with its seventh season being its last.

But, Riverdale isn’t the only way to adapt the Archie comics and now that the show is ending, that means there’s an empty slot for another Netflix adaptation. Enter the Archies, a new film with a Desi spin.

But what is The Archies, when will it come out, and who’s starring in it? Well read on to find out.

The Archies release date: Is there a release date?

Sadly, as of writing there is no official release date. However, as promotional footage is beginning to be released, we can hope for the film to come out within the next year or so.

Filming commenced on April 18, 2022, according to a Instagram post by director Zoya Akhtar.

The Archies cast – who is starring in the film?

The Archies will feature a primarily South Asian cast, including but not limited to:

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper

Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle

Jamie Alter as Mike Gomes

Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley

Abhinandan Tejaswi as Dennis

Three of the main characters – that being Archie, Betty, and Veronica – will be played by newcomers, however they come from a line of big Bollywood actors.

The film will be helmed by noted Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, along with Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan, under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

The Archies trailer: Is there a trailer?

Right now, there is no trailer for the film, but there is other promotional footage. Firstly, there is a poster, which you can check out below:

Netflix has also released a cast announcement video, in which we watch the characters frolic around with each other:

The Archies plot: What will happen in the film?

While there is no official synopsis yet, The Archies is set to be a desi musical coming-of-age drama, that will adapt the classic Archie comics and set them in the 1960s.

Perhaps the series will be covering similar topics to the seventh season of Riverdale, which is also set in the mid-century, that being the 1950s.

In an interview with Variety, Zoya Akhtar said this about the Archie franchise: “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

Riverdale is currently premiering weekly on the CW. To find out when you can watch it, click here.