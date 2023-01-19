The Afterparty tackling Jane Austen, Wes Anderson, and erotic thrillers in Season 2

The Afterparty is returning for a second season in April, and details have emerged regarding which genres the show will be spoofing this series.

Season 1 of The Afterparty launched on Apple TV a year ago. The star-studded cast featured the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Chao, and Jamie Demetriou.

The show was a whodunnit with a twist, each episode focussing on a different character, and playing out in a different genre.

The Afterparty returns for a second season later this year, and the show’s creator has been revealing what’s in store.

Jane Austen and Wes Anderson

Speaking at the Winter Television Critics Association, and quoted on The Wrap, creator/executive producer Chris Miller said that the genres being explored in Season 2 include Austenian period pieces, ’90s-era erotic thrillers, heist movies, and one reminiscent of Wes Anderson films.

As with Season 1, Aniq (Richardson) will get a romantic comedy-themed episodes. Though the object of his affection Zoe (Chao) will not be in an animated installment this time around, but rather the focus of a new genre.

As for plot, The Wrap reports that “The 10-episode second season of The Afterparty will follow Aniq, Zoe, and Detective Danner (Haddish) as they’re embroiled in a murder-mystery that claims the life of the groom on the day of his wedding, where every guest is a suspect.”

New members of the cast include Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Why writing The Afterparty is like playing Jenga

Of putting the plot together, Miller told The Wrap: “[The writers room] had six different whiteboards that were double-sided, and it looked like A Beautiful Mind with yarn and magnets and timetables – who was where and when?

“Every aspect of it is like a complicated Jenga tower that if you pulled one little thing out the whole thing crumbles, and it is a real mind eraser.”

Executive producer Anthony King backed him up on this, stating: “As you’re developing, you’re always wanting to come from character, but you also have these recurring scenes that are happening again and again throughout the season. And so when you change something in Episode Eight, you’re like, ‘Well, now we have to go back and rewrite that scene in every other episode.’ So it is an enormous undertaking. It is hard to keep track of all of that.”

The Afterparty Season 2 premieres on Apple TV on April 28 with two episodes. New episodes then drop every Friday until the season finale on June 23.

