The Madison: Everything we know about the Yellowstone spinoff

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 might be the end of the Duttons’ story (for now), but The Madison will continue to explore Taylor Sheridan’s Montana-based battles.

As the end of Yellowstone approaches, Taylor Sheridan has blessed fans once again with a whole new spinoff. This time, The Madison will skip over the Dutton family tree and focus on a whole new ranching clan.

With the flagship Yellowstone series officially wrapped, Duttonheads still want to know everything they can about the newest Taylor Sheridan show.

So, what’s going on with The Madison? Here’s what we know.

What is The Madison?

The Madison is a spin-off of the main Yellowstone series and was officially announced in November 2023. It’s also now been retitled from its working name Yellowstone 2024.

It’ll likely take place after the final bunch of Yellowstone episodes in the main timeline. The Yellowstone franchise now wrapped, with a feature-length series finale on Sunday, December 15.

The spin-off was reported by Variety alongside a second, Yellowstone 1944, meaning we can look forward to another taste of the Duttons, both past and present, once again.

“On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spin-offs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon — thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

There’s no confirmed The Madison release date just yet.

The spin-off is still in development, so late 2025 is the very earliest we can expect it.

Paramount

There are a couple of things Taylor Sheridan needs to check off his to-do list first. For one, there’s the flagship Yellowstone series and 1923 Season 2 to finish up.

He’s also moving full steam ahead with his non-Yellowstone projects, like Lioness Season 2 and Tulsa King Season 2. Oh, and there’s also his new drama series, Landman.

Sheridan is one of the busiest figures in TV right now, so it’s likely there won’t be word on a release date for The Madison until next year.

The Madison cast

Michelle Pfeiffer is confirmed to lead the The Madison cast, and she’ll be joined by Matthew Fox and Patrick J. Adams.

Nothing about Pfeiffer’s role has been expanded on, though the announcement has seemingly squashed rumors that Matthew McConaughey will appear… at least, not in this Yellowstone spinoff.

“Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Sony Pictures Classics

Here’s The Madison cast so far:

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy

Matthew Fox as Paul

Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh

Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese

Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese

Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese

Kevin Zegers as Cade

Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks

Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel

Fox will be playing Paul, a character described as, “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.”

Adams and Chapman are reportedly playing young married couple Russell and Paige McIntosh, a pair of wealthy New Yorkers. Rebecca Spence is also bolstering the New York side, playing “Stacy’s friend and a fellow member of the New York City elite,” Liliana Weeks. Garrett is playing Abigail Reese, divorced mother of two, with one of her children, Bridgett, being played by Miller, and Alaina Pollack playing youngest daughter Macy.

Also recently announced to the cast are Kevin Zegers as Cade, “Stacy’s new neighbor, asked to look out for the place until the family showed up,” and Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel, “an indigenous woman married to a Montana rancher who lives with her family on a double-wide trailer on their ranch.”

It has not been confirmed if the series will connect with the Beth & Rip spinoff, also set in the flagship series’ future. Though The Madison will be set in Montana and the later reportedly follows the fan favorite characters’ adventures in Texas, all sorts of plot shenanigans could hypothetically see the characters in The Madison’s orbit.

There’s also the possibility of the 6666 series having some level of overlap, also set in the immediate aftermath of the Yellowstone finale. Basically, we shouldn’t rule out any member of the Yellowstone cast at this point, as long as they survived.

What will The Madison be about?

The Madison will be a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana,“ as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from that, we’ve got no real idea yet. It seems to be a brand new story of folks settling into a new world of ranches and rural vistas, akin to a modern-day version of 1883.

Paramount

Don’t expect to see the storied Dutton ranch, except in flashback–the finale saw the ranch dismantled board by board, so it all seems pretty final for the Duttons’ longtime home.

That’s all we know about The Madison so far. If you want more cowboys, check out these shows if you love Yellowstone and these movies to watch after Yellowstone. You can also learn more about Yellowstone 6666, the Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan feud, or the 1923 cast.

You can also check out how to watch all the Kevin Coster westerns.