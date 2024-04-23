Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 — Is it happening?

Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller was a hit on Paramount+, but what’s the news on Special Ops: Lioness Season 2?

Following the tense tale of a secretive CIA program, Special Ops: Lioness hit Paramount+ by force, giving Sheridan fans a whole new drama to obsess over.

Thanks to the star-studded Special Ops: Lioness cast and sturdy spy tropes, fans have been left wondering whether the Taylor Sheridan show will get another season. Or, will it go the way of his other one-season wonder, 1883?

Below, we’ve got everything you need to know about Paramount’s megahit and whether it’ll get a second round.

Is Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 happening?

No official sources have confirmed that Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 is happening. The only news so far has come from insider sources and rumors.

Taylor Sheridan practically rules the roost at Paramount, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a follow-up if he so wishes. Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but if there was to be a Season 2, we’d likely hear about it before the end of 2024.

Insider Daniel Richtman reported in February 2024 that Lioness had in fact been renewed for Season 2. Though, again, this hasn’t been confirmed by any official parties.

The drama series was a real winner for the streaming service, becoming one of the platform’s best-performing shows ever. Globally, it was reported the pilot episode accrued six million viewers on the streamer.

“Special Ops: Lioness scored as the number one new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Paramount Media Networks, in a statement. “Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience.”

Paramount

All this is to say that we’d be surprised if there wasn’t a second season at some point. Be sure to check back, as we’ll keep you updated with any news.

What could Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 be about?

Since Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 hasn’t been greenlit, there’s no official details on plot — but a popular rumor suggests the show could take an anthology-style approach, with a second season focusing on new characters entirely.

In his report about Season 2, Richtman wrote: “Lioness has been renewed for Season 2. The show will be an anthology series and next season will have a new cast. It will be set in Mexico and be about the war against the Mexican drug cartel.”

All this sounds very similar to Sheridan’s 2015 film, Sicario. It’s best to take all this with a pinch of salt, though. With no Season 2 storyline or cast confirmed, it’s hard to gauge what it would all be about. That said, an anthology approach isn’t the worst idea. In fact, we think Sheridan would be right to shake it up.

Let’s look at the facts: Taylor Sheridan’s shows are often multi-season projects surrounding a single story/time, or they’re one-and-done tales. That said, one of his more recent shows, Lawmen: Bass Reeves (which Sheridan produced), is also set to be an anthology, focusing on a different famous figure in the Old West each season. So, it’s not a completely unwarranted theory.

Would Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 be on Paramount+?

Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 dropped exclusively on Paramount+, so that’ll likely remain the same for any potential further seasons.

Paramount+ is the home of Taylor Sheridan, where you can also watch the Yellowstone spinoffs, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. If you haven’t already signed-up to the streaming service, you can do so easily using the link below.

That’s all we’ve got for Lioness Season 2. For more, read our guide to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, or explore all the best shows streaming this month. We’ve also got a breakdown of Landman, Taylor Sheridan’s work-in-progress. Or, maybe you’d like to watch all of Kevin Costner’s westerns, because why wouldn’t you?

