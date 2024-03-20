Yellowstone 1944: Everything we know

The newest spinoff show in Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is currently in development — here’s everything we know about the Yellowstone 1944 release date window, cast, plot, and more.

Not long after the news of Yellowstone’s early cancellation, Paramount announced two new spinoffs to Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama series: Yellowstone 1944, and 2024.

Yes, there are a lot of dates floating around in the Yellowstone timeline. But since we’ve followed the Dutton family through history from 1883 and beyond, there’s no reason to stop now.

Here’s everything we know about Yellowstone 1944, from the possible release window, potential returns from the Yellowstone cast, and much more.

When will Yellowstone 1944 come out?

Yellowstone 1944 doesn’t have a release date yet, but since the Yellowstone finale, 6666, and Yellowstone 2024 are likely to come first, we doubt it’ll arrive on screens any earlier than 2026.

There are plenty more Taylor Sheridan projects to come before we’ll see 1944. The Yellowstone creator has to wrap up the main series with Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, get the second season of 1923 off the ground, and finish up development on 6666, Landman, and Yellowstone 2024, too. That’s a lot of work, and it won’t be finished anytime soon.

As a result of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, development and production on Yellowstone and 1923 Season 2 were significantly delayed. All this means that the next two years will be dedicated to wrapping up the above shows, and 1944 will likely follow in either 2026 or 2027.

Not great news, but we’d rather have another Yellowstone spinoff late in the game than never at all! We’ll be sure to keep this page updated as soon as more news on 1944 comes to pass.

What will Yellowstone 1944 be about?

Yellowstone 1944 will likely explore the Dutton family two decades on from the events of 1923, meaning the show could cover the end of World War II and the next generation of Duttons inheriting the ranch.

Paramount

Last we saw in 1923, the Duttons were under financial siege thanks to Donald Whitfield. The scheming businessman paid off the Dutton’s mortgage, meaning that if they don’t pay him back, he’ll take possession of the property.

1944, being just over two decades after this, will all depend on how 1923 Season 2 closes out. If the Duttons have the ranch back in their power, then it’ll likely follow the children of either Spencer and Alex, or Jack and Liz. One of these pairs are the parents of John Dutton II, so perhaps we’ll finally get closure on that long-standing Dutton family tree riddle!

Of course, the war will likely come into play. We know Spencer already fought in WWI, so it’s possible that either he or Jack (if they’re both alive at that point) would have been drafted. Since the war officially ended in 1945, we’ll no doubt witness the repercussions on those living in Montana.

It’s also possible that 1944 will be a female-led series, with the Dutton women running things while men are off battling Germany. (It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve had to take charge.)

Who’s in the Yellowstone 1944 cast?

While the Yellowstone 1944 hasn’t been announced yet, it’s very possible that it will include some familiar faces from the 1923 era, such as Brendan Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schaepfer as Alexandra Dutton.

Again, this all depends on who’s left standing at the end of 1923 Season 2, but we’d be willing to bet good money on some members of the 1923 cast making an appearance.

Every Yellowstone series thus far has included some very recognizable Hollywood legends (Kevin Costner, Sam Elliott, and Harrison Ford, to name a few), so we’d expect this trend to continue, too.

Paramount

We also can’t forget about Teonna Rainwater. The ancestor of Yellowstone’s Thomas Rainwater had just escaped from the abusive boarding school at the end of 1923 Season 1, and we know the Rainwaters become leaders of the Broken Rock Reservation at some point in time. With that in mind, Aminah Nieves should return to the role.

Otherwise, the ranch would at this point likely be in the hands of Spencer, Alex, Jack, and Liz, so it would make sense to see them back in their saddles once again.

Here’s the expected cast for Yellowstone 1944:

Brendan Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schaepfer as Alexandra Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Will Yellowstone 1944 be on Paramount Plus?

Yes, like all the other Yellowstone spinoffs, 1944 will likely land on Paramount Plus upon release.

This is where the majority of Taylor Sheridan’s TV shows (with the exception of the main Yellowstone series) lives. There’s a chance the episodes could air on the Paramount Network before they arrive on the streaming service, but recent Yellowstone shows have been moving away from the network television route and heading straight to streaming.

That’s everything we know about Yellowstone 1944 release date so far. Check back for more updates, and don’t miss a thing with our guides to the 6666 release date, Yellowstone 2024, and Landman.

