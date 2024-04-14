Yellowstone soundtrack: All the music and singers in the show

Here’s the entire Yellowstone soundtrack from Seasons 1-5, including all the songs and singers featured in Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy kingdom.

The only thing in Yellowstone more synonymous with the cowboy way of life than say, the cattle or the horses, is the soundtrack. Packed with country music — from moody guitar ballads to upbeat hits — the music featured in the show is a sure-fire way to get any country fan’s foot tapping.

Thankfully, the Taylor Sheridan show takes full advantage of having several singers and country stars featured in the Yellowstone cast. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Ryan Bingham, and Lainey Wilson are all part of the crew, with many having their musical work appearing in multiple Yellowstone episodes.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, including the names of songs and artists, broken down into seasons.

Contents

Yellowstone Season 1 soundtrack

Yellowstone’s first season has plenty of work to do. We’re introduced to the never-ending list of Yellowstone characters, the show’s gorgeous settings, and the Dutton family ethos. As John Dutton comes to terms with the deaths of loved ones and builds a bond with his only biological grandson, Tate, this is the start of the Yellowstone journey.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone Season 1’s soundtrack features some known names from the country music scene, including Chris Stapleton, Whiskey Myers, and ranch hand Walker himself, Ryan Bingham. (Keep your eyes peeled for a Clint Eastwood musical cameo!)

Article continues after ad

Paramount

Episode 1: ‘Daybreak’

‘Save You Soul (Radio Version)’ by Joey Stylez [featuring Black*kiss]

‘Tennessee Whiskey’ by Chris Stapleton

‘Judith’ by A Perfect Circle

‘On the River’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Tumbleweed’ by Puscifer

‘Ashokan Farewell’ by Jay Ungar, Molly Mason

‘Trouble About My Soul’ by The Trishas

Episode 2: ‘Kill the Messenger’

‘Thunder Kiss ‘65’ by White Zombie

‘Song 2’ by Blur

‘Bad News’ by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

‘Goodbye Yesterday’ by Shaver

Episode 3: ‘No Good Horses’

‘Howlin at the Moon’ by Bad Flamingo

‘Got Me in a Bind’ by Rusty Tinder

‘The Humbling River’ by Puscifer

Episode 4: ‘The Long Black Train’

‘Sunrise’ by Ryan Bingham

‘After Hours’ by Brad Hatfield

‘Frogman’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Keep the Wolves Away’ by Uncle Lucius

‘Stone’ by Whiskey Myers

Episode 5: ‘Coming Home’

‘Bar, Guitar and Honky Tonk Crowd’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Have A Cava’ by Jason Rebello

‘I Wish I Was’ by Maren Morris

‘All Choked Up Again’ by Ryan Bingham

‘Morning’ by William Wild

‘Sunrise’ by Ryan Bingham

Episode 6: ‘The Remembering’

‘Claudia’s Theme’ (Version Eight) by Lennie Niehaus, Clint Eastwood

‘Uneasy Moments’ by Jason Rebello

‘Other Waltz’ by Jason Rebello

‘What Was Lost’ by Jason Rebello

‘Forgiveness Don’t Grow on Trees’ by Bad Flamingo

Episode 7: ‘A Monster Is Among Us’

‘Little Drummer Boy’ by Emmylou Harris

‘Without Your Love’ by Chris Stapleton

‘Wolves’ by Ryan Bingham

Episode 8: ‘The Unravelling: Pt. 1’

‘Green Valley’ by Puscifer

‘Baby I Lost My Way, (But I’m Going Home)’ by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

‘Broken Window Serenade’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Grand Canyon’ by Puscifer

Episode 9: ‘The Unravelling: Pt. 2’

‘Late Night Mellow’ by Jason Rebello

‘I’d Die Without You’ by P.M. Dawn

‘Lord Knows I Tried’ by Bad Flamingo

‘Me and the Whiskey’ by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

‘Drinkin’ Problem’ by Midland

‘Mercy Now’ by Mary Gauthier

Yellowstone Season 2

The second season of Yellowstone sees the Duttons scattered and in disarray. Jamie is dealing with the consequences of breaking out from under John’s thumb, and Kayce and his family struggle to stay together. New Yellowstone villains come into the fold, and the stakes continue to grow higher as John attempts to keep his ranch afloat against sabotage.

The soundtrack continues to build the world of Yellowstone, with tracks from Lainey Wilson (who would go on to play Abby in later seasons), Kacey Musgraves, and Kevin Costner himself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount

Episode 1: ‘A Thundering’

‘What Comes Naturally’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘My Diamond Is Too Rough’ by Ryan Bingham

‘Conquer’ by Kind

‘Ain’t Much Left of Me’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Mud’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Long Hot Summer Day’ by Turnpike Troubadours

‘Workin’ Overtime’ by Lainey Wilson

Episode 2: ‘New Beginnings’

‘Breakdown in G Major’ by Eliot Bronson

‘Bread & Water’ by Ryan Bingham

Episode 3: ‘The Reek of Desperation’

‘Here & Gone’ by Mississippi Twilight

‘Montana Melody’ by LeGrande Harvey

‘Fire’ by Bad Flamingo

‘Up to No Good Livin’’ by Chris Stapleton

‘Train Rollin’’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Whiskey and You’ by Chris Stapleton

Episode 4: ‘Only Devils Left’

‘Johnny Cash (Man in Black)’ by Badd Wolf

‘Last of My Kind’ by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Episode 5: ‘Touching Your Enemy’

‘Nose on the Grindstone (Our Vinyl Sessions)’ by Tyler Childers, OurVinyl

‘S.O.B.’ by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

‘Never Be Ourselves’ by Savannah Conley

‘Reaper’ by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

‘Good One Comin’ on’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Scare the Devil Outta You (Bonus Track)’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Welcome ‘Round Here’ by The Marcus King Band

‘Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Drank Like Hank’ by Brothers Osborne

‘Prayers’ by Pete Sands

Episode 6: ‘Blood the Boy’

‘Pearl Snaps’ by Jason Boland & The Stragglers

‘Start To Go’ by Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real

‘Deep Down in the South’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Waiting for the Thunder’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Headstone’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Take This Heart of Gold’ by Mandolin Orange

‘All I Know’ by William Prince

‘The Killer’ by Kevin Costner and the Modern West, Jaida Dreyer

Episode 7: ‘Resurrection Day’

‘Outlaw Shit’ by Waylon Jennings, The .357’s

‘I Hurt Too’ by Katie Herzig

‘Lucky Seven’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Slow Burn’ by Kacey Musgraves

‘White Trash Story’ by Casey Donahew

‘Evening Blues’ by William Wild

‘Heaven’s Gate (from ‘Tales of Yellowstone’)’ by Kevin Costner & Modern West, Lily Costner

‘Old Man’ by Wild The Coyote, Badd Wolf

Episode 8: ‘Behind Us Only Grey’

‘Alabama Pines’ by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

‘Broken Rock Freestyle’ by MC RedCloud

‘Broken Rock Freestyle Beat’ by Plan B Strik9

‘Save You Soul (Radio Version)’ by Joey Stylez [featuring Black*kiss]

‘Warpath’ by Drezus

‘Repulsion’ by APM Music

‘Axe’ by The Steel Woods

Episode 9: ‘Enemies by Monday’

‘Orange Bus’ by Brock Tyler

‘Love Someone’ by Honey County

‘Under Your Influence’ by Honey County [feat. Spencer Crandall]

‘That Would Be Alright’ by Lincoln Grounds, Thomm Jutz

‘Dreams and Gasoline’ by Rob Baird

‘Fast Stack’ by William Wild

‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’ by Suicidal Tendencies

Episode 10: ‘Sins of the Father’

‘Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore’ by Chris Stapleton

‘Black Metal Recruitment Vox Full Mix’ by Signature Tracks

‘The Weary Kind’ by Ryan Bingham

Season 3

Season 3 dedicates itself to the newest antagonist on the block, Roarke Morris. But that’s far and away the least interesting part of the season, when you consider how it all ends. As the show tackles the Duttons being attacked from all angles (accumulating in one of the best season finales across the board), the pressure is on for John to establish a trustworthy circle.

Article continues after ad

It’s more of the same from this season, with Kevin Costner, Lainey Wilson, and Ryan Bingham leading the charge from the cast on the Yellowstone soundtrack. There’s also some Zach Bryan and Jon Pardi tracks here, too.

Paramount

Episode 1: ‘You’re the Indian Now’

Article continues after ad

‘Dark Thoughts Ride’ by Kevin Costner and The Modern West

‘Mamma Song’ by Cody Jinks

‘Cigarette’ by Honey County

‘Good Corn Liquor’ by The SteelDrivers

‘Caroline’ by Colter Wall, Belle Plaine

Episode 2: ‘Freight Trains and Monsters’

‘Sleeping Dogs’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Party Like You’ by The Cadillac Three

‘Lady May’ by Tyler Childers

‘Condemned’ by Zach Bryan

Episode 3: ‘An Acceptable Surrender’

‘What Cowboys Do’ by Casey Donahew

‘Revolution’ by Red Shahan

‘The Mercury’ by Turnpike Troubadours

‘Me and Jack’ by Jon Pardi

‘Where Do You Want It’ by Whitey Morgan and the 78’s

‘Gasoline’ by Whiskey Myers

‘Mine’ by Esterly, Kendell Marvel

Episode 4: ‘Going Back to Cali’

‘We Don’t Run’ by Kevin Costner and The Modern West

‘Ain’t Too Worried’ by Bad Flamingo

‘Life of Sin’ by Sturgill Simpson

‘Butter’ by Bad Flamingo

‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ by Motorhead

Episode 5: ‘Cowboys and Dreamers’

‘Long White Line’ by Sturgill Simpson

‘Drunken Poet’s Dream’ by Hayes Carll

Episode 6: ‘All for Nothings’

‘Straight Up Sideways’ by Lainey Wilson

‘Episode 3: Finale, Pt. 1 (Origins, Villains, & the Like)’ by Jomo and the Possum Posse

‘Kmag Yoyo’ by Hayes Carll

Episode 7: ‘The Beating’

‘The Valley’ by Charley Crockett

‘Turtles All the Way Down’ by Sturgill Simpson

‘Born Again’ by Tyler Childers

‘Walkin’ Out The Door’ by APM Music

Episode 8: ‘I Killed a Man Today’

‘Me My Bottle and Nothing but Time’ by Gethen Jenkins

‘Tell My Mother I Miss Her So’ by Ryan Bingham

Episode 9: ‘Meaner Than Evil’

‘Snake Eyes’ by Ryan Bingham

‘This Way of Life’ by Garrett Bradford

‘You Won’t See It Coming’ by Kevin Costner and the Modern West

Episode 10: ‘The World Is Purple’

‘Ain’t Gonna Drown’ by Elle King

‘Dead Man’s Curve’ by Brothers Osborne

‘Small Town Girl’ by Lainey Wilson

Season 4

Season 4 might not be the favorite among Yellowstone fans, but there are things to love. Namely, this is the season in which John Dutton catches himself a vegan. Summer Higgins then goes about trying to dismantle his way of thinking, with no avail. What’s more, she’s also a punching bag for Beth, who shows her time and time again who’s boss.

Article continues after ad

Ryan Bingham shows up again on this season’s Yellowstone soundtrack, with country legend Willie Nelson making an appearance, too. There’s also a Tim McGraw track in here, which is apt, since the singer is a Dutton himself, playing James Dutton in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.

Article continues after ad

Paramount

Episode 1: ‘Half the Money’

‘Black Sheep’ by Hailey Whitters

‘Goodbye’ by TVA

‘Plain to See Plainsman’ by Colter Wall

Episode 2: ‘Phantom Pain’

‘Hey Delilah’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Thoughts Fly Free’ by J.A. Maxwell-Saunders

‘Deeper in the Woods’ by Ross Shifflett

‘The Other Side’ by Ryan Bingham

‘Wishing Well’ by Ryan Bingham

Episode 3: ‘All I See Is You’

‘Sleeping on the Blacktop’ by Colter Wall

‘Ain’t Got Much’ by Ross Shifflett

‘Blind Lover’ by The Steel Woods

‘Come On Over’ by Pink Shark Music

‘Together With Family’ by MIBE

‘Cherie’ by Thomm Jutz and Peter Cronin

‘All I See Is You’ by Shane Smith and the Saints

‘Caravan of Fools’ by John Prine

Episode 4: ‘Winning or Learning’

‘All I See Is You’ by Shane Smith and the Saints

‘Lana’ by Bill Anschell

‘The Low Road’ by Shooter Jennings

‘Hands on the Wheel’ by Willie Nelson

Episode 5: ‘Under a Blanket of Red’

‘Brother’ by Jo Brings Plenty

‘Cowpoke’ by Colter Wall

‘All Over The Road’ by Blackberry Smoke

‘Flying Or Crying’ by Zach Bryan

Episode 6: ‘I Want To Be Him’

‘West Texas in My Eye’ by The Panhandlers

‘Bottle in My Hand’ by Gethen Jenkins

‘Take It Easy Mama’ by Ryan Bingham

Episode 7: ‘Keep The Wolves Close’

‘The Cowboy In Me’ by Tim McGraw

‘Don’t Come A Lookin” by Jackson Dean

‘Only Memories’ by Bill Morgan

‘The Poet’ by Ryan Bingham

Episode 8: ‘No Kindness for the Coward’

‘Hurt So Bad’ Jaime Wyatt

‘Cover Me Up’ Jason Isbell

Episode 9: ‘No Such Thing As Fair’

‘Chess’ by Honey County

‘Javalena’ by Red Shahan

‘Dear Rodeo’ by Cody Johnson

‘Break My Heart Sweetly’ by John Moreland

‘Restless Ways’ (In the bunkhouse) by Gethen Jenkins

‘Hallelujah’ (Walker plays song for Beth) by Ryan Bingham

Episode 10: ‘Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops’

Article continues after ad

‘To Keep From Being Found’ by Hayes Carll

‘Beat Me Down’ by Wade Bowen

‘The Light’ by Tanner Usrey

‘Peace in the Pines’ by Kolton Moore and The Clever Few

Season 5 Part 1

This is the season where everything went wrong. In the real world, Season 5 Part 1 signified the last piece of Yellowstone unaffected by the show’s cancellation and Kevin Costner’s exit. In-show, it’s a political nightmare as John Dutton does the one thing he’s never wanted to do: become governor. It’s a strategic move, but one that brings him no pleasure as he tries to remain a rancher at heart.

Zach Bryan features heavily throughout the Yellowstone soundtrack this season, and there’s the added treat of Dolly Parton being in the mix. There’s also Luke Grimes’ song, ‘No Horse to Ride’, which is easily one of his best.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount

Episode 1: ‘One Hundred Years Is Nothing’

‘Happy Hour’ by Hayes Carll

‘Dance the Night Away’ by Shane Smith and the Saints

‘Alex’ by Shane Smith and the Saints

‘Fire in the Ocean’ by Shane Smith and the Saints

‘Whiskey Fever’ by Zach Bryan

‘Mule Skinner Blues’ by Dolly Parton

‘Shades of Gray’ by Robert Earl Keen

Episode 2: ‘The Sting of Wisdom’

‘Cosmopolitan’ by Chris Hajian and Andrew Ezrin

Episode 3: ‘Tall Drink of Water’

‘Off the Wagon’ by Isaac Hoskins

‘Willie Nelson’s Wail’ by Vincent Neil Emmerson

‘Last Call’ by 49 Winchester

‘Smell Like Smoke’ by Lainey Wilson

Episode 4: ‘Horses in Heaven’

‘The Good I’ll Do’ by Zach Bryan

‘New Friends’ by Lainey Wilson

Episode 5: ‘Watch ‘Em Ride Away’

‘Intertwine’ by Senora May

‘Far from Home’ by Aubrie Seller

Episode 6: ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow and You’

‘Hold My Halo’ by Lainey Wilson

‘Nobody Knows My Trouble’ by Ryan Bingham

‘Watermelon Moonshine’ by Lainey Wilson

‘One Good Decision’ by Cody Jinks

‘Factories, Farms & Amphetamines’ by Myron Elkins

‘H-Town Turnaround’ by Isaac Hoskins

‘Wrong Side of the River’ by Myron Elkins

Episode 7: ‘The Dream Is Not Me’

‘Mountain Song’ by Flatland Cavalry

‘Let It Out’ by L.A. Edwards

‘Motorcycle Drive By’ by Zach Bryan

‘Quittin’ Time’ by Zach Bryan

‘Summertime Blues’ by Zach Bryan

Episode 8: ‘A Knife and No Coin’

‘Fast As You’ by Dwight Yoakam

‘Tishomingo’ by Zach Bryan

‘A Song and You’ by Will Boedeker and Colter Hampton

‘No Horse to Ride’ by Luke Grimes

‘No Reservations’ by Alex Williams

Yellowstone score and original music

The Yellowstone original score is composed by Brian Tyler, who recorded the score with musicians from the London Philharmonia Orchestra.

You can listen to the Yellowstone album by Brian Tyler here. For easy listening, Spotify has the whole soundtrack complied into a playlist, but be warned — unlike our list, it’s not in chronological order.

The best songs from Yellowstone

The best songs to listen to from the Yellowstone soundtrack vary depending on your taste, but a good place to start would be to check out the music from the Yellowstone cast themselves, such as Lainey Wilson, Luke Grimes, and Ryan Bingham.

Article continues after ad

Lainey Wilson is a Grammy Award-winning artist, and has also won six Academy of Country Music Awards. She’s also currently on a world tour. Her music is very much on the more upbeat side of things, so her songs are perfect if you’re looking for a little breather post-Yellowstone drama. (The song ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ listed above is one of her biggest hits.)

Article continues after ad

Luke Grimes is also making a name for himself in the country music world. As we mentioned above, one of his best songs is ‘No Horse to Ride’, so that’s worth a listen. Otherwise, Ryan Bingham is also a solid choice — ‘The Weary Kind’ is a song he actually wrote for the film Crazy Heart, which appears here.

Article continues after ad

That’s it for the Yellowstone soundtrack! Check back for updates once Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 arrives, and don’t forget to check out our guides on the 1923 Season 2 release date, Yellowstone 2024, and 6666.