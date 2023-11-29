Eagle-eyed Squid Game: The Challenge viewers have noticed a rather odd mystery surrounding the Netflix reality series – the disappearance of two players.

Ever since Part 1 dropped last week, Netflix viewers have been poring over the details of the hit new game show, which sees 456 players taking part in the tricky challenges of Squid Game, as well as some new tests and twists thrown in.

What’s more, eliminated players have come forward to share their experiences. While some have claimed the set conditions for Red Light, Green Light weren’t up to scratch, others have opened up about the “hidden” new rules created to make sure every contestant had a fair shot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But perhaps the same can’t be said for two players, who appear to have inexplicably vanished from the lineup. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Squid Game: The Challenge viewers notice disappearance of two players

Following the Dalgona challenge in Episode 2, 69 contestants were eliminated, bringing the total to 119. However, if you take a look at the player list on Netflix’s official page, there are 121 players that are listed for Episode 3.

The following test shows just one player – 198 (Husnain) – being sent home, bringing the total to 118. Then, in Episode 3, the Warships game sees 45 eliminations, bringing the total number of players left in the game down to 73. If you go onto Netflix’s contestant list for Episode 4, the correct number is showing: 73.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This means two players haven’t been accounted for. Reddit user u/TraverseTown noticed this anomaly, highlighting that players 277 (Sabrina) and 317 (Jordan) have gone missing, with their eliminations not shown in Squid Game: The Challenge.

Netflix

If you click on their number on Episode 4’s official player list, it claims that they were both “eliminated during a dorm test” – but this was never shown.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“On the website, when you look at the list of players alive at the beginning of Episode 3, the number says ‘119’, which matches what we were shown at the end of Episode 2 after the results of Dalgona,” wrote the Redditor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“BUT if you count every player on the page, it actually adds up to 121 people who are listed, not 119. This list includes Jordan and Sabrina. My theory is that these two were eliminated in an unseen dorm test around roughly the same time as Husnain, but then the production and editing team elected to not show it.”

Netflix

They finished the post by asking if anyone could shed light on the situation, with one viewer replying: “Yeah I noticed that too when making my elimination order video. I guess they just weren’t interesting enough to include or maybe it was cut due to time restraints?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The OP then added: “I read they edited out more calls from the phone dorm test too. It rang two more times and two more people picked it up and got food. It was the 4th call that eliminated Husnain and not the 2nd.

“I just wanna know the story of Sabrina and Jordan’s elimination honestly, and confirmation from one of the players that they have edited the results board in post-production.”

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now, with the finale dropping next week. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad