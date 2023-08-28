Has the MCU been in crisis since Avengers: Endgame? Though one side of the fandom certainly seems to think so, Spider-Man comic book writer Dan Slott has spoken out to defend the franchise.

Avengers: Endgame was the cinematic climax fans were hoping for. As the conclusion to the Infinity Saga, bringing together characters and plots from a myriad of movies, the stakes were at an all-time high, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe pulled it off with finesse.

After its massive success, there was immense pressure on subsequent films and TV shows to maintain the same level of quality and engagement. Unfortunately, this appears to have hindered the franchise of late, with the likes of Ant-Man 3 and Secret Invasion proving to be critical and commercial flops.

However, let’s not forget the success of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and the many other exciting projects that have dropped since then. This is something Slott wants people to consider, reminding critics that there’s a lot to love about the MCU.

Spider-Man writer defends MCU amid post-Endgame backlash

As the MCU continues to face criticism in its post-Endgame era, Dan Slott – the comic book writer known for his work on Marvel properties including The Amazing Spider-Man – spoke out with some words of support for the franchise.

Taking to Twitter/X, he wrote: “Werewolf By Night, GOTG: Holiday Special, Spider-Man No Way Home, WandaVision, the Captain Carter ep of What If…?

“Some of my favorite MCU content out of ALL of it has come out POST Endgame. Sometimes I wish fandom could focus more on what we love instead of what we don’t.”

Wise words indeed from the Marvel Comics writer, reminding us to focus on the positives rather than the negatives. His message has sparked a conversation in the comments section, getting fans thinking about the various factors leading up to the current debate.

“I think a big issue is people keep expecting the stakes to be higher since Endgame,” wrote one. “That’s not how this should work, and you can’t expect that from every movie and show post-Endgame! We’re back to smaller stories that will culminate in bigger stakes with team up films again. Those expectations need to be tempered.”

Another came up with an idea of how the MCU could build up to another Endgame-style event, stating: “We need an MCU monster movie series, starting with Werewolf by Night, Manthing, Blade etc, all culminating with an Endgame type event with Dracula as the big bad.”

“Werewolf by Night was fantastic,” added a third. “There’s been plenty to love post-Endgame. Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, Werewolf, and No Way Home are my favorites so far. Pre-Endgame has some issues, too! People are entitled to opinions, of course. But they argue instead of discussing anything.”

