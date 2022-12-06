Sonic Prime: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s everything we know about Sonic Prime on Netflix, from its release date and trailer to cast, characters, plot, and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. The blue speedster has been sprinting up and down the Green Hills since 1991, and his tenure has stretched into movies, comics, spinoffs, and TV shows.

Sonic Prime fits into the latter category, marking the SEGA mascot’s newest appearance on the small screen, coming after the success of Sonic X in the early 2000s and Sonic Boom.

So, when is Sonic Prime coming to Netflix, which characters will appear, and what’s it even about? We’ve got all those answers and more. Feel the need… the need for speed.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Sonic Prime will be released on Netflix on December 15, 2022.

The first season will consist of eight episodes, with the first episode running at 40 minutes, while the others are just 20 minutes long.

Sonic Prime trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Sonic Prime, and you can check it out below:

The trailer is a breakneck introduction to Sonic and his crew, who once again face off with Dr. Eggman – only this time, he has something even more dangerous: the Paradox Prism.

A scrap ensures – Knuckles puts his knuckles to good use – but it’s futile. Eggman shattered the prism, sending Sonic through the multiverse to another world with cyborg variants of his friends.

Article continues after ad

The surprise comes right at the end of the trailer: as Sonic races across the water, a flickering figure calls his name – Shadow.

Sonic Prime cast and characters: Who’s in it?

The Sonic Prime cast includes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Deven Mack as Sonic

Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman

Ashleigh Ball as Tails

Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose

Adam Nurada as Knuckles

Kazumi Evans as Rouge

Ian Hanlin as Shadow

Ian Hanlin as Big the Cat

The series marks the end of Roger Craig Smith’s tenure as Sonic after more than 10 years. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the voice of Tails in Sonic Boom and the movies, isn’t reprising her role, but she’s insisted she’s “not finished” with the character yet.

Drummond earlier voices Knuckles in Sonic Underground, while Chan-Kent appeared in a small role in 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Sonic Prime plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “Sonic the Hedgehog thinks he’s seen it all before, but when his latest clash with Dr. Eggman shatters the Paradox Prism, he’s sent spinning through time and space and into the adventure of a lifetime.

Article continues after ad

“As he races through the strange new worlds of the Shatterverse, Sonic seeks out the familiar faces of Tails, Rouge, Amy and Knuckles to help guide him back home to Green Hill. There’s just one problem – these Shatter Versions of his old pals, who all have new looks, attitudes and abilities to go with their new realities – have never heard of Sonic.

“If he’s ever going to piece his prime reality back together, Sonic must earn back his friends’ trust and show them how to stick together, something that’s never come easily to him.

“With help along the way from an unlikely source, longtime rival, Shadow, Sonic’s action-packed adventure becomes more than a race to save the Shatterverse from the evil machinations of Dr. Eggman and his army of Badnik robots – it becomes a race to save the friends that he took for granted. The fate of the Shatterverse rests in Sonic’s gloved hands!”

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything we know about Sonic Prime. Be sure to check out our other Sonic coverage here, and our other TV hubs below:

The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | The Witcher: Blood Origin | Severance Season 2