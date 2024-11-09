IShowSpeed drops out of Prime India launch but reveals “something special” is coming

Prime originally announced their Prime India launch event was scheduled for November 10, 2024, and would include the likes of IShowSpeed, MrBeast, Logan Paul, KSI and Indian YouTuber CarryMinati. However, just a day before, Speed has stated he will no longer be attending.

In a post to his Twitter/X account on November 9, the streamer who signed as a brand ambassador earlier this year stated:

“India, I’m not going to be able to make it this weekend with @primehydrate. But I have something special planned when I come back. I love you and I’m sorry but I’ll see you soon I promise.”

Various fans expressed their disappointment in the replies. “It could have been one of your best streams KSI, Beast, Logan all together and the crowd would also have been insane. Missed a crazy stream man,” one said.

“Brooo I was coming just for you man,” a user replied, as another added: “Wow not going for ur Indian fans L Speed.”

However, most were understanding and showed support in anticipation for his return. “We’re waiting and excited for you,” a fan said, as one more responded: “It’s ok we will be happy to see you back next time.”

X: PrimeHydrate Prime announced that IShowSpeed signed with them on April 9, 2024.

Although Prime has been available for purchase through imports in various stores across India, this event marks the start of its official release in the country.

Additionally, it will feature the debut of MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate, further expanding the MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul’s joint brand promotions following Lunchly’s release in North America, which combines both products.

The Prime x Feastable event will start at 12 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), which converts to 1:30 AM ET, and will be held at the JWD Mall in Mumbai, India.

Despite Speed taking part in an extensive Asia tour throughout most of September, the streamer did not return back to India and hasn’t come back to the country since he first visited in October 2023.

After wrapping up his tour, Speed returned home and has collaborated with MrBeast several times throughout October. This included him participating in the creator’s $1 million Halloween house event with Logan Paul and racing Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles.