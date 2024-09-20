Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii- Release date, characters & voice actors

SEGA has announced a brand new addition to the Like A Dragon franchise during the RGG Summit 2024 on September 20, 2024.

The Like A Dragon series has thrived since the first game was released in 2005. The series focuses on Kazuma Kiryu, and later Ichiban Kasuga, as they thwart conspiracies surrounding the Tokyo-based Tojo Clan and other Yakuza families across Japan.

This time, the Like A Dragon series is going into a pirate adventure with their brand-new game Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. The developers have provided quite a lot of details including release date, locations, and voice actors.

Article continues after ad

If you are a fan of the franchise, here’s what you need to know about this upcoming title.

The developers have confirmed that Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on February 28, 2024.

This was confirmed during the RGG Summit 2024 livestream on September 20, 2024.

All confirmed characters

SEGA Majima Goro will be the protagonist in Like A Dragon Pirate: Yakuza in Hawaii.

Here’s all the confirmed characters you will meet during your journey through Hawaii as a Yakuza:

Article continues after ad

Goro Majima

Noah Rich

Shigaki Teruhiko

Masaru Fujita

Rodriguez

Mortimer

Jason Rich

All voice actors

Here’s the voice actors who will play the various characters in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Article continues after ad

Hidenari Ugaki as Majima Goro

First Summer Uika as Noah Rich

Munetaka Aoki as Shigaki Teruhiko

Ryuji Akiyama as Masaru Fujita

Ayumi Tanida as Rodriguez

Shunsuke Daitoh as Mortimer

Kenji Matsuda as Jason Rich

Location and Plot

The game has three primary locations you’ll be able to explore:

Hawaii

Rich Island

Madlantis

The protagonist of the story will be Goro Majima who has lost his memories and ended up in Hawaii. He will meet multiple people during his time on this island while also getting involved with pirates along the way.

Brawler combat is also confirmed to be making a return, where you’ll be able to fight enemies using two styles: Mad Dog style and Sea Dog style. Both switch up the gameplay and offer new ways to defeat your enemies.

Article continues after ad

There will also be several minigames for you to play during your time in Hawaii. Including:

Crazy Delivery

Dragon Kart

Outfit

Minato Girls

Karaoke

This is all we know about Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. For more on the game, stay tuned as we will update this page in the coming days.