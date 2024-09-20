Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii- Release date, characters & voice actors

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii- Release date, characters & voice actorsSEGA
SEGA has announced a brand new addition to the Like A Dragon franchise during the RGG Summit 2024 on September 20, 2024.
The Like A Dragon series has thrived since the first game was released in 2005. The series focuses on Kazuma Kiryu, and later Ichiban Kasuga, as they thwart conspiracies surrounding the Tokyo-based Tojo Clan and other Yakuza families across Japan.
This time, the Like A Dragon series is going into a pirate adventure with their brand-new game Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. The developers have provided quite a lot of details including release date, locations, and voice actors.
If you are a fan of the franchise, here’s what you need to know about this upcoming title.
Release date
The developers have confirmed that Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on February 28, 2024.
This was confirmed during the RGG Summit 2024 livestream on September 20, 2024.
All confirmed characters
Here’s all the confirmed characters you will meet during your journey through Hawaii as a Yakuza:
- Goro Majima
- Noah Rich
- Shigaki Teruhiko
- Masaru Fujita
- Rodriguez
- Mortimer
- Jason Rich
All voice actors
Here’s the voice actors who will play the various characters in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:
- Hidenari Ugaki as Majima Goro
- First Summer Uika as Noah Rich
- Munetaka Aoki as Shigaki Teruhiko
- Ryuji Akiyama as Masaru Fujita
- Ayumi Tanida as Rodriguez
- Shunsuke Daitoh as Mortimer
- Kenji Matsuda as Jason Rich
Location and Plot
The game has three primary locations you’ll be able to explore:
- Hawaii
- Rich Island
- Madlantis
The protagonist of the story will be Goro Majima who has lost his memories and ended up in Hawaii. He will meet multiple people during his time on this island while also getting involved with pirates along the way.
Brawler combat is also confirmed to be making a return, where you’ll be able to fight enemies using two styles: Mad Dog style and Sea Dog style. Both switch up the gameplay and offer new ways to defeat your enemies.
There will also be several minigames for you to play during your time in Hawaii. Including:
- Crazy Delivery
- Dragon Kart
- Outfit
- Minato Girls
- Karaoke
This is all we know about Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. For more on the game, stay tuned as we will update this page in the coming days.