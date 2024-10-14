Invincible Season 3 release date ‘leaks’ as Arcane hacker returns

Invincible Season 3 is set to premiere in early 2025, according to the same person who leaked Arcane Season 2 episodes.

Earlier this year, Netflix suffered one of its biggest security breaches ever. Full episodes of anime like Terminator Zero and Dandadan surfaced online, but the biggest leak was Arcane Season 2, with full (unfinished) episodes appearing on social media.

One of the culprits appeared to be Jace Johnson, who also claimed to have access to Stranger Things Season 5 and Sonic 3. After seemingly being threatened by the streaming service, he kept a low profile – until now.

Before his X/Twitter account was suspended (again), he revealed that Invincible Season 3 will be released on February 6, 2025.

Amazon hasn’t confirmed if this is true, so take it with a pinch of salt – however, Johnson’s assets looked legitimate, especially a brief teaser with Mark and Cecil in Burger Mart talking about the ending of Invincible Season 2 (plus a peek at the blue suit).

After the two-and-a-half-year wait between Invincible’s first two chapters, Robert Kirkman confirmed he’s hoping to close the gap for future seasons. Work on Season 3 was underway before Season 2 Part 2’s release, with voice work on the new episodes completed in April.

Prime Video

“The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe,” he told Collider.

“It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to figure that out,” he added, with Steven Yeun saying: “We’ve been working. We’re banking episodes, we know what’s going on.”

If Johnson’s leaks are true, there’s another reason to be excited: after Season 2’s big mistake, Invincible Season 3 won’t be split into two parts, so don’t worry about having to endure an arbitrary, months-long break.

In the meantime, check out our ranking of Invincible’s 10 strongest characters, what we know about the Invincible movie, and the best superhero TV shows ever made.