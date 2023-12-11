What time is Single’s Inferno Season 3 out?

Single’s Inferno, Netflix’s hot reality TV series, is returning for Season 3 – here’s what time new episodes drop.

The world is still reeling from the climatic outcome of Squid Game: The Challenge, which saw 456 players whittled down to one lucky winner, who took home a whopping $4.56 million prize.

But Netflix shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to its reality content, with Single’s Inferno about to drop its third outing. The South Korean dating series sees singles search for love on a deserted island.

Though it might sound suspiciously like Love Island, Single’s Inferno is a totally different ball game – with Season 3 just around the corner, here’s exactly when you can dive in.

What time is Single’s Inferno Season 3 Part 1 out?

Single’s Inferno Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 premiere on Netflix at 3am ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The first two episodes arrive at once, but the specific time depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

At the time of writing, it’s still unknown how many episodes there will be in Season 3. While the first season had eight, the second jumped up to 10. The producers teased that they took feedback into account that their time on the island was too short to develop a meaningful connection, so we may just see more than 10 in the third chapter.

Single’s Inferno Season 3 will likely follow the same premiere schedule of two episodes dropping per week, leading into January 2024. We’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when new information about the release schedule arrives.

What is Single’s Inferno about?

As per the official synopsis: “In Single’s Inferno, the hottest and most flirty singles search for love on a deserted island. The only way to escape? To match for a romantic night in ‘Paradise’.”

What’s clear about the difference between Single’s Inferno and Love Island is that the islanders start off in a less-than-desirable living area, where contestants must cook their own meals, fetch their own water, and deal with the hot weather conditions of Saseungbong-do, one of Korea’s uninhabited islands.

Only when they feel like they’ve found a match with a potential suitor are they granted full-time access to “Paradise” – a more luxurious island where they can enjoy dates with room service and fun activities. What’s more, they can reveal their ages and professions, details which can’t be discussed at the “Inferno” island.

There have been some changes to Season 3. Yoo Ki Hwan, Netflix’s unscripted lead for Korea, told Tudum: “What used to be ‘Paradise’ and ‘Inferno’ will change completely. Especially when it comes to ‘Paradise’ – it won’t just be a luxurious resort, but more of a special and intimate place where the couples have a chance to dive deeper into each other’s emotions, elevating the romance.”

Single’s Inferno Season 3 premieres with its first two episodes on Netflix on December 12, 2023. For more Netflix coverage, hit the links below:

