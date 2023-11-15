Single’s Inferno Season 3: Release date, plot & more

Everyone’s favorite Korean dating reality series is returning to Netflix, with Single’s Inferno Season 3 promising even more sizzling tension and possible romance on a deserted island.

While Netflix ventures further into the Hallyu Wave and K-dramas, it also stumbled into a goldmine with its dating reality series Single’s Inferno. As the first of its kind on the streaming platform, it gained global recognition for its more emotion-driven outlook on love and romance. As well as a look into South Korean dating norms.

The concept was attention-grabbing as a group of Korean male and female contestants would venture to a desert island off the coast of South Korea. They hope to look for love and leave the island as a couple. There were a few rules such as not knowing each other’s careers or ages until reaching Paradise.

Both seasons were a success, leading to the confirmation of Single’s Inferno Season 3. This time the rules are slightly different, the stakes and drama may be higher, and there’s a new cast to get attached to.

Single’s Inferno Season 3: What’s it about?

Hopeful Koreans ditch the comfort of their homes to venture to Inferno hoping to feel a spark, get cozy in the luxuries of Paradise, and leave Single’s Inferno Season 3 with a love interest.

The first two seasons of Single’s Inferno followed the same rules and guidelines. Male and female contestants ventured to Saseungbong-do, one of Korea’s uninhabited islands. Netflix turned it into a less-than-desirable living area where contestants had to cook their own meals with groceries of the day and fetch their water. Not to mention the extreme heat of the island.

Throughout their time there, the contestants would try and develop relationships or connections with someone they could fall for. After some time, the contestants would call out their preferred suitor and if they matched, they would go to Paradise. Along the way, they would also partake in challenges to win a chance to take a break from the island to go to the luxury resort. While in Paradise, the couple would be allowed to reveal their ages, professions, and more.

But Single’s Inferno Season 3 was announced to make multiple changes to the rules and its setup. According to Netflix, the series producer explained that what fans thought of Paradise and Inferno would change. “Especially when it comes to ‘Paradise’ — it won’t just be a luxurious resort, but more of a special and intimate place where the couples have a chance to dive deeper into each other’s emotions, elevating the romance,” he said.

Single’s Inferno Season 3: Who’s in the cast?

For now, the cast list is unknown as Single’s Inferno Season 3 will likely bring together social media celebs and everyday people.

In the first season of Single’s Inferno, the cast list included some contestants that fans recognized from social media. The second season followed the same idea, with the added curveball of Dex, Korean-American Nadine, and even budding actors. The cast list for Single’s Inferno Season 3 has everyone excited to see if they can spot some familiar faces.

While waiting on details of the official 12 cast members, Single’s Inferno Season 3 will bring back its original hosts with one special guest. Celebrities and TV personalities Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and Hanhae will host the upcoming season.

But fans are eager to see Dex, a former contestant of Single’s Inferno Season 2, join them as a guest host. The UDT reserve soldier was the bad boy of the season and rose to fame since the dating series.

Single’s Inferno Season 3: When is the release date?

Netflix officially announced Single’s Inferno Season 3 will premiere to global fans on December 12, 2023.

Both seasons had the contestants looking for love on a deserted island for a week. The number of episodes is unknown as the first season had 18 with the second cutting down to 10. The producers teased that they took the contestants’ and fans’ consideration into account that their time on the island was too short to develop a meaningful connection.

Single’s Inferno Season 3 will likely follow the same premiere schedule of weekly episodes leading into January 2024.

Single’s Inferno Season 3: Is there a trailer?

With the official date announcement, Netflix also released the first teaser for Single’s Inferno Season 3.

As promised, the new season will be sizzling hot and the contestants will try to understand their feelings. The teaser shows that finding love on a hot deserted island isn’t easy as some contestants question if liking someone else is cheating or not. Netflix promises even more sizzling and steamy moments that would make even The Bachelor fans blush.

Read more K-drama news from Dexerto here, Netflix news here, details about Physical: 100 Season 2 here, and The Devil’s Plan Season 2 here.