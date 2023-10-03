Silent Night trailer shows off John Woo’s insane “Christmas Punisher” movie

John Woo is back with Silent Night, a dialogue-free Christmas action thriller from the producers of John Wick – and the first trailer is incredible.

Woo is one of the most acclaimed action directors of all time; a major figure in Hong Kong cinema with the likes of Hard Boiled, The Killer, and A Better Tomorrow, before he brought his gifts to Hollywood with Hard Target, Face/Off, and Mission: Impossible 2.

It’s been 20 years since his last western-produced picture (2003’s Paycheck), but after a spate of well-received, bloody actioners like Nobody, Violent Night, and the pop-culture-defining success of the John Wick franchise, he’s returned to Hollywood for Silent Night.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Set during the holiday season, the movie follows a father who sets out to avenge his son’s death on Christmas Eve – and there isn’t a single word of dialogue in the film.

Silent Night trailer has people “hyped as f*ck”

Check out the first trailer for Silent Night below:

The trailer opens with Joel Kinnaman’s sleigh bell jingling around his neck as he plays with his son in the garden, before they duck for cover as they’re caught in the crossfire of two gangs shooting at each other.

Article continues after ad

He survives, but not only does he appear to take a bullet to the neck and lose his ability to speak, but his little boy was killed in the incident. So, he marks the calendar with an important task on December 24: “Kill them all.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

We’re then treated to a showcase of the carnage in store, including Kinnaman smashing an oncoming car’s windscreen with a lead pipe, blowing people’s heads off and splattering their innards across the wall, trip-wire explosives blasting people into the air, and Kid Cudi (yes, really) shooting other goons, all scored to a bombastic version of ‘Ode to Joy’. In other words, it’s gonna be the movie of the year.

Article continues after ad

“Whoever edited this Silent Night trailer needs a raise because it’s got me and everyone else hyped as f*ck!!! It’s Woo’s first American film in like 2 decades with Stunt Coordination by Jeremy Marinas (Fight Coordinator for John Wick: Chapter 4) & Bernardo Bucio,” one user wrote.

Article continues after ad

“John Woo’s Silent Night trailer we’re f*ckin back in business folks,” a second wrote. “Can’t stop watching that SILENT NIGHT trailer. Feels like that classic unhinged ’90s Woo,” a third tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“Visionary director John Woo boldly asks the question ‘What if The Punisher but Christmas?’,” a fourth wrote. “God damn, John Woo making a Christmas-themed ‘Nuff Said’ Punisher movie? I must have been a very good boy in a previous life,” another tweeted.

Silent Night hits cinemas on December 1. In the meantime, find out more about the movie here, and check out our other upcoming movie & TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | The Night Agent Season 2 | Joker 2 | Borderland movie | The Mandalorian Season 4 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Wonka | Dune 2 | Rings of Power Season 2 | House of the Dragon Season 2