Seth Rogan reacts to iconic Donkey Kong rap ahead of Super Mario Bros release

The new Super Mario Bros movie is right around the corner and, in the lead-up to the release of the animated feature, Donkey Kong voice actor Seth Rogan has reacted to the now iconic DK rap song from Donkey Kong 64.

The Mario franchise has been a juggernaut for Nintendo since the first Super Mario Bros game was released back in 1985. Now almost 40 years later and the franchise has gone on to spawn multiple spin-off franchises, all of which include the now iconic list of characters that feature in the Mario universe.

In September 2021, Shigeru Miyamoto, a game producer for Nintendo and one of the masterminds behind the Mario franchise, revealed a brand-new film was in the work.

Seth Rogan reacts to iconic DK rap from Donkey Kong 64

In a new video, posted on the official Super Mario Bros twitter page, Donkey Kong voice actor Seth Rogan can be seen reacting to the original rap from the game.

Grant Kirkhope, the composer who originally created the wrap back for the beloved Donkey Kong 64 title, reposted the clip, captioning his tweet, “if you’d told me in ‘97, when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie I’d would’ve burst with excitement! Long live the DK Rap!”

Kirkhope is a well known video game composer who has worked on some of Nintendo’s most beloved titles. Back during the 25 year anniversary of GoldenEye, I sat down and spoke to Kirkhope about his work on the James Bond classic. The full interview can be seen here.

At Dexerto, we recently reported that Rogan is interested in working on future projects with Donkey Kong, even hinting at a spinoff film starring the iconic Ape.

“There’s a lot of opportunity there,” Rogen said. “I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be — and if the Fast and Furious movies have taught us anything [it’s] that it’s all about family.”

And while many may not realise this, DK actually originated back in 1981, well before the likes of Mario and even The Legend of Zelda franchises which have now both become flagships for the Nintendo brand.

Time will tell if DK does get his own movie but one thing we do know is that he will have a role to play in the new Super Mario Bros film, which is set to release on April 5, 2023.

