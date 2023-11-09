The Super Mario Bros Movie is coming to Netflix very soon

The holidays just got a bit better, as Netflix will stream The Super Mario Bros Movie this December.

From the origins of the Nintendo game that started in 1983, Mario and Luigi have had a fruitful franchise. Fans have seen it all, from multiple video game installments to live-action flicks and even animated movies.

In 2023, Universal Pictures released the animated action comedy The Super Mario Bros Movie. It told the origins of the Italian-American plumber brothers who get swept up in an alternate dimension. They soon help Princess Peach in a battle for the Mushroom Kingdom.

Article continues after ad

Now, the movie will be taking over Netflix for the holiday season.

Article continues after ad

The Super Mario Bros Movie will be available to stream

The adventures of Mario and Luigi will be available on Netflix on December 3, 2023.

According to Deadline, the movie will now make its U.S. debut on Netflix since originally streaming on Peacock. The Super Mario Bros Movie was an overall blockbuster success, having made over 1.3 billion at the box office. Its original budget was $100 million.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Part of the cast included Jack Black as the main antagonist, Bowser, and Anna-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach. In the roles of Mario was MCU actor Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Luigi. Seth Rogan also joined as Donkey Kong, alongside Keegan-Michael Key as the adorable Toad. Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco played the role of Spike.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet joined the cast as Guiseppe. Fans and people of all ages can look forward to a family-friendly movie for the holiday season. The Super Mario Bros Movie is up on Netflix for fans to hit that ‘Remind Me’ button.

You can read more Dexerto TV & Movies news here and check out our other coverage below:

All actors and characters in the voice cast | Will there be a Super Mario Bros. Movie 2? | Post-credits scene explained | Mario’s accent explained | Seth Rogen wants Donkey Kong spinoff | Best Easter Eggs | Chris Pratt’s favorite Mario cheat | Lots of Mario movies planned | Wario and Waluigi voice speculation | Jack Black wants Bowser movie | How old is Princess Peach? | Is Yoshi in it?

Article continues after ad