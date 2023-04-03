Who Chris Pratt and Charlie Day want to voice Wario and Waluigi in Super Mario Bros. sequel

The new Super Mario Bros. is about to hit screens, meaning talk is already turning to the prospect of a sequel – so, we asked stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day who they’d like to play Wario and Waluigi in any potential follow-up.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an animated adaptation of the iconic video game, with a star-studded voice cast that features Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, Charlie Day voicing Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Keegan-Michael Hall as Toad. The film’s official synopsis is as follows…

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.

Who Chris Pratt and Charlie Day want to voice Wario and Waluigi in Super Mario Bros 2

You can view Chris Pratt and Charlie Day’s picks for Mario and Waluigi in the above video, where when asked the question, they both immediately answer with themselves.

“Why would I give it to anyone else?” says Day, which Pratt follows with: “Why would I give the job away? I’d give it to me.”

The pair also realize that it might mean two pay checks, which is obviously a good thing.

Christian Bale and Daniel Day-Lewis wanted for Super Mario Bros. 2

Then thinking beyond themselves, Pratt and Day start suggesting Warios and Warluigis for any potential sequel…

Chris Pratt: Christian Bale. Um, Christian Bale and, uh… who? Who do we think? Sigourney Weaver?

Charlie Day: Charles Martinet.

Charles Martinet has been voicing Mario and Luigi in the games since 1991, while he also does Wario and Waluigi.

Chris Pratt: Daniel Day-Lewis!

Charlie Day: And Daniel Day-Lewis.

Chris Pratt: Sorry, Charles.

So there you have it. If The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 happens, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day want to voice Wario and Waluigi. If not they reckon Christian Bale and Sigourney Weaver should do it. Failing that, Charles Martinet and Daniel Day-Lewis, which is the pairing we’d pick as well.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – for more on the film head here, while to check out Chris Pratt’s favorite Mario game cheat, head here.