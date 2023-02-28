Super Mario Bros movie: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros movie, including its release date, trailer, voice cast, and plot details. Wahoo!

The Mario franchise has been a juggernaut for Nintendo since the first Super Mario Bros game was released back in 1985. Now almost 40 years later and the franchise has gone on to spawn multiple spin-off franchises, all of which include the now iconic list of characters that feature in the Mario universe.

In September 2021, Shigeru Miyamoto, a game producer for Nintendo and one of the masterminds behind the Mario franchise, revealed a brand-new film was in the works.

And while some may remember the now infamous live-action Super Mario Bros movie from 1993, this new film is set to be an animated feature. So here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie.

The Super Mario Bros movie is due for release on April 5, 2023.

This includes the US, UK, China, and more than 60 markets around the world. The film will then be released in Japan at the end of the month on April 28, 2023.

Initially, the new Mario film was set to release at the end of 2022. However, after the development process was hit with delays, the movie’s release was pushed back. It has also recently been revealed that the film will be receiving a PG rating, with the adaptation shaping up to be a family-friendly romp similar to the recent Sonic the Hedgehog films.

Super Mario Bros movie cast: Who’s in it?

Chris Pratt, best known for The Office and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, will be taking on the role of Mario. When discussing the role, Pratt admitted that his take on the character “isn’t what fans expect”, further disclosing Nintendo’s support for his fresh take on the character.

It wouldn’t be Mario without his brother Luigi, with actor Charlie Day taking on the role. Other notable actors and characters include

Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach

Jack Black as Bowser

Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

We’ll be sure to keep this section updated as more characters and voice actors are announced for the movie.

Super Mario Bros movie plot & setting: What’s it about?

There aren’t any official plot details at the time of writing, but based on some early trailers, we know it will follow everyone’s favorite plumber as he travels through an “underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess,” as per iMDB.

The trailers do make reference to Mushroom Kingdom, a notable setting in the Mario franchise and one typically home to most Mario games despite its changing appearance. Typically, Princess Peach is the ruler of the Kingdom, with other well-known settings such as Toad Town, Bowser’s Castle, and Peach’s Castle all included within the Kingdom. At some point in the movie we also know to expect an epic kart race on Rainbow Road as well.

Super Mario Bros movie trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer, and you can watch it below.

While the first trailer doesn’t reveal much, it does give a look at the animation style, setting, and voices of the beloved Mario franchise characters.

The second trailer dropped on November 29 and can be found below:

As well as this, more and more clips are being released online. Teasing all the new characters and versions of Mario the film will include. The most recent clip revealed what Cat Mario will look like in the film.

We will update this article upon further announcements.