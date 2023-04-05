Jack Black wants Super Mario Bros Movie sequel to be Bowser’s Revenge

The Super Mario Bros Movie only just dropped in theatres, but Bowser star Jack Black already has big ideas for the video game adaptation’s sequel.

It’s been 30 years since Nintendo’s last Mario movie – the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros – flopped its way to the big screen. Although it has become somewhat of a cult classic amongst nostalgia fans, the franchise was set for a refresh in the movie world – and so The Super Mario Bros Movie was born.

As part of a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, the plot centers on everyone’s favorite plumbing duo Mario and Luigi as they are plunged (sorry) into the unknown world of Mushroom Kingdom. The pair join fan faves Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong as they battle it out against the king of the Koopas, Bowser.

With the movie now in theaters, many are left wondering whether the project will be the start of a Mario cinematic universe. Much has been said about the potential for a Donkey Kong spinoff, but now Black has put forward his big ideas for Bowser.

Jack Black wants a Bowser sequel for The Super Mario Bros Movie

Universal Pictures Could Bowser be next in line for a spinoff?

Considering there’s already so much content to work with in the Mario franchise, those behind Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s adaptation wouldn’t exactly be strapped for ideas if it did come to extending the universe.

As for Black, he’s turning his attention to the Bowser’s Revenge video game, which, unsurprisingly, sees the fire-breathing villain seeking vengeance on Mario and Co. Speaking with ScreenRant, the actor explained: “It would be cool to have ‘Bowser’s Revenge.’ Or a spin-off that’s just ‘Bowser Town.’ Like a whole planet of Browsers. But that’s not my job. I’m not the writer. I’ll do whatever direction they want to go.”

Although it’s out of his hands right now, Black insisted that he’d “love to do more,” which is promising news considering Bowser has fared incredibly well amongst the fans thanks to an “unexpected vulnerability” and, of course, his wicked sense of humor.

As well as opening up the opportunity for the character to drum up a new plot to take down Mushroom Kingdom, the actor highlighted how a Bowser sequel could also introduce his son Bowser Jr to the franchise.

Time will tell if he does get his own spinoff, but for now he’s busy wreaking havoc in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The Super Mario Bros Movie dropped in theaters today, April 5, 2023. For more on the film, head here, and you can check out our review here.