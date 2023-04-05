What happens in The Super Mario Bros Movie’s post-credits scene? Future character explained

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now, so it’s time to delve into details about the character introduced during the post-credits scene, and what it might mean for the potential future of the franchise.

The new Super Mario Bros. film is an animated take on the material that aims to stay true to games on which it is based. The official synopsis for the movie is as follows…

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.

With the feature now on general release worldwide, we’re going to get into The Super Mario Bros. Movie details now, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens in The Super Mario Bros Movie’s post-credits scene?

Before the big post-credits scene, there’s a brief mid-credits scene, that sees Bowser – voiced by Jack Black – reprise the ‘Peaches’ lament he sang earlier in the film.

The camera then pulls back to reveal Bowser is still in his ‘diddy’ form, and singing the song while imprisoned in a cage.

Then at the very end of the credits, we see that an egg somehow made it from the Mushroom Kingdom to Brooklyn, and now resides in the New York sewer system where Mario and Luigi were first transported to the magical world.

The egg that has come this way is white with green spots – like those glimpsed in the Yoshi’s Crafted World Game. Said egg then begins to crack, and as it opens, a “Wahoo!” can be heard, signifying the birth of Yoshi!

Who is Yoshi?

Yoshi is an adorable dinosaur who first appeared in Super Mario World in 1990.

Sidekick to Mario and Luigi, the character can be ridden into battle, eats enemies with the help of a long tongue, and lays eggs that can be used as weapons.

Yoshi appears in the main Mario games, as well as spinoffs like Mario Kart, Mario Party, and the Mario sports games. Yoshi is also a playable character in the Super Smash Bros. series.

Chris Pratt “very excited” about Yoshi cameo

When speaking about the scene – but avoiding spoilers – Chris Pratt told Comic Book Resources: “Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited.”

But in that same interview, Pratt also talks about the potential future of the franchise involving Luigi’s Mansion and Mario Golf, so we’ll just have to wait and see where The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 goes should it get green-lit.

Until then, you can read our 3-star review of the Mario movie here.