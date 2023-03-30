Seth Rogan hints at “opportunity” for a Donkey Kong Super Mario Bros spinoff

According to Donkey Kong voice actor Seth Rogan, there is a strong chance that DK could get his own spinoff film or project after the character graces the big screen in the upcoming Super Mario Bros film later this year.

Video game movie and TV content has never been more popular thanks to the success of the likes of the Sonic films as well as the new hit HBO series The Last of Us.

And with the Super Mario Bros movie set to release in theatres in the coming months, many are now wondering if this project will spawn a greater Mario universe for film, one that could see other iconic Nintendo character, such as Donkey Kong, be given their own projects to shine in.

For Donkey Kong voice actor Seth Rogan, the possibilities appear endless regarding what the future of the Mario movie franchise could look like. Collider reported that Rogan has his sights set on giving Donkey Kong even more limelight in the future and how, thanks to the depth of the Mario franchise, many other characters could also be given a chance to shine.

Seth Rogan wants a Donkey Kong spinoff movie after Super Mario Bros

Nintendo Retro Games developed the critically acclaimed Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze.

“There’s a lot of opportunity there,” Rogen said. “I think the family unit of the Kongs seems to be — and if the Fast and Furious movies have taught us anything [it’s] that it’s all about family.”

In the gaming world, Donkey Kong is one of the most iconic and beloved Mario characters alongside the titular hero and was first created by Shigeru Miyamoto and owned by Nintendo.

And while many may not realise this, DK actually originated back in 1981, well before the likes of Mario and even The Legend of Zelda franchises which have now both become flagships for the Nintendo brand.

Time will tell if DK does get his own movie but one thing we do know is that he will have a role to play in the new Super Mario Bros film, which is set to release on April 5, 2023.

