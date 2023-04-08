Super Maro Bros movie song Peaches breaks iTunes Top 15

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s soundtrack has already debuted on music streaming platforms – and Bowser’s Peaches love song has climbed the iTunes charts.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has had a successful opening weekend, with young and old viewers raving about the 2023 film. Appealing to lifelong fans, the Nintendo animated feature included many Easter Eggs and references to past video games from the company.

In addition to a touching cameo from Charles Martinet – the original voice of Mario – Bowser’s piano performance surprised people. Jack Black, who voiced King Koopa, lent his Tenacious D musical prowess to the song Peaches. Currently, the ballad sits at #14 on the iTunes Top 100 chart.

Bowser’s serenade to Princess Peach in Super Mario Bros Movie is a rockin’ hit

Universal Pictures

VGArtAndTidbits discussed the digital release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack on Twitter. The musical collection contains 37 songs, which roughly equals the length of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Those interested can pre-order the physical version of the soundtrack that will launch sometime in 2023.

In the Twitter thread, VGArtAndTidbits updated fans on Peaches’ position in the iTunes Top 100. Their last update revealed the love song had risen from #61 to #23 in a matter of hours. Now, Peaches reigns above Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero and Ed Sheeran’s Eyes Closed at #14.

Despite The Super Mario Bros. only premiering a few days ago in theaters, Black has already expressed interest in a sequel. This time, the comedian wants a Bowser’s Revenge spinoff film.

“It would be cool to have ‘Bowser’s Revenge.’ Or a spinoff that’s just ‘Bowser Town,'” Black said. “Like a whole planet of Browsers. But that’s not my job. I’m not the writer. I’ll do whatever direction they want to go.”

With the popularity of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo and Illumination may join forces again for another film. In addition to a Bowser spinoff, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day have teased Wario and Waluigi’s potential involvement in a sequel. However, only time will tell what direction the studios take.