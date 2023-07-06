Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie has terrible excuse for Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk pants

Anthony Mackie has revealed why Harrison Ford was wearing ripped pants on the Captain America 4 set – and he’s claimed it has nothing to do with Red Hulk.

There’s a ton of reasons why fans are hyped to see Captain America: Brave New World: Sam Wilson’s first solo outing as Captain America, a brand new Phase 5 villain, and, of course, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk.

For the uninitiated, Red Hulk is Ross’ alter ego who has the same powers as the Hulk, but he has the ability to change back into his human form at will.

Red Hulk has not been seen on the big screen in a live-action variety, so fans have been speculating that Ford’s version of Ross will finally showcase his villainous side, but nothing has been confirmed so far per Marvel’s “spoiler and perish” rules.

However, it seems like Anthony Mackie has come up with a new excuse to wave away a recent sighting of Ford in ripped pants.

Mackie claims Ford borrowed ripped pants due to lost luggage

While chatting with Comic Book about his upcoming series Twisted Metal, Mackie was about a photo he shared of him and Ford where fans could see that Ford’s pants were ripped in a way that resembled going through a Hulk transformation.

But, Mackie was quick to shut down any rumors about Ford being Red Hulk, stating: “See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don’t know this.

“This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he’s a curmudgeon, so he goes, ‘Anthony, just give me the damned pants.’ And I was like, ‘Alright.’ So that’s all that was. He just needed some pants.”

Marvel

This seems like a super flimsy excuse as Ford is a legendary actor who probably has multiple assistants on call that can run out and get him an extra pair of jeans, so their whole story is fishy at best.

Mackie wasn’t alone in denying the Red Hulk rumors as during another conversation with ComicBook.com, Ford claimed not to know who Red Hulk was saying, “What is the Red Hulk?” before claiming that the monster “may or may not” be included in Captain America 4.

As Marvel is pretty notorious for keeping spoilers close to their chests, fans will have to wait til August 26, 2024 to see if Ford will actually transform into Red Hulk and fight Captain America.

You can find out more about the movie here, and check out more of our Marvel coverage here.