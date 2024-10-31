Will there be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

Turns out it actually was Agatha All Along, with the explosive season finale leaving as many questions as answers. But will Agatha All Along Season 2 actually happen?

She came, she unexpectedly performed musical numbers, and now she’s delivered an incredibly dramatic exit. Agatha All Along is officially over, and it’s given us much to mull over.

Her decision to kill the witches might have come as a surprise, and likely has something to do with her relationship to Death. But these are things we might be left questioning for quite some time if we don’t get more episodes.

But just how likely is Agatha All Along Season 2 anyway? Here’s the full rundown on the potential future of the Marvel TV show.

Is Agatha All Along Season 2 happening?

As of writing, it’s unknown whether we’ll get an Agatha All Along Season 2. However, it’s much more likely that we could get a sequel or spinoff adjacent series.

Marvel/Disney

If Agatha is following in the footsteps of Wandavision, we can expect the new TV show to function as a limited series. We saw Marvel’s 2021 smash-hit pluck a supporting role to flesh out (hello… we’re watching the result of that right now), and it would be unsurprising if we see that happen again.

The two characters most likely to front their own project are Wiccan (Billy) and Rio, who we now know to be Death. It goes without saying that this pair are entrenched in Marvel lore, and we’re only just beginning to explore that.

On the other hand… this is Marvel. What’s more than likely is an infinite number of alternate Agathas are paving their own way across a multiverse or two. The MCU loves a cross-over project – and if I had to put money on it, I don’t think this is the last we’ll see of Kathryn Hahn.

But let’s look at what we do know. Although there are no confirmed plans for Agatha All Along Season 2, it was reported in early October that a direct follow-up sequel to both Agatha and WandaVision was in the works. Instead of focusing on either witch, the series would center Wanda’s other son, Tommy.

We also know Vision Quest, another direct sequel to Wandavision, is currently in the works – though few specifics are currently known about this.

Creator Jac Schaeffer has also previously hinted at not wanting to make multi-season stories. Speaking to ScriptMag, she explained, “The thrill for me is I can really take the audience’s hand and lead them on a journey that makes them want to come back week to week.

“It’s also why I haven’t yet made a multi-season show because I throw everything into that season. I’m like this. These are all my tricks. You get them all in this limited series.”

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television, told EW they are “developing a lot of shows now simultaneously. So, in a way, we’re making television more in a traditional style where we are going to write multiple pilots and show bibles before we decide what we want to produce and actually bring to the screen, which gives us an opportunity to experiment and also to plan all sorts of different Marvel sandboxes.”

As it doesn’t actually exist, there is no current release date for Agatha All Along Season 2 – but if it does happen, we’re in for a long wait.

Marvel/Disney

If you’re a seasoned Marvel fan, you’ll know the studios love to lay out their plans for the next few years in a succinct timeline. Phase 6 takes us to 2027, meaning any new project would have to be billed after that. Translation: we’d likely be waiting a minimum of four years.

There were three-and-a-half years separating Wandavision and Agatha All Along, so this would roughly check out.

What’s next after the Agatha All Along finale?

As we’ve mentioned, Phase 6 is up next, with upcoming TV shows including Eyes of Wakanda and our upcoming Vision series. But there are a few Agatha plot points that could be explored further – namely around Billy and Wanda.

Marvel

After Agatha’s finale, there are three big questions – the biggest of witch (sorry) is whether Wanda is still alive. This was cast into doubt after the Multiverse of Madness, and we’ve yet to get any clarification.

It’s also incredibly likely we’ve already seen some drip-fed clues for what will happen in Vision Quest. For context, this will follow the “white Vision” we saw the first time around, built by S.W.O.R.D. to subdue Wanda but who ended up going in his own direction to find himself.

Then there’s Tommy. It’s likely his re-incarnated version will be a key player in the upcoming TV series, following on from Billy being essential to Agatha’s solo story.

There’s also the question of Billy himself. We know his true identity (for quite a while, as it got spoiled), just as much as we also know the MCU is quietly setting up the Young Avengers. Billy could feature here alongside Tommy, who is given the name ‘Speed’ in the original comics.

As for Agatha, we still don’t know how she got the darkhold or how she originally met Death, so time will tell if we get to see those stories explored further.

In terms of upcoming movies, the two Avengers projects – Doomsday and Secret Wars – could see further tie-ins.

Agatha All Along is streaming on Disney+ now. For more Marvel, find out more about Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four. You can also check out more TV shows streaming this month.