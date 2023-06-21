Secret Invasion: Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth explained

Secret Invasion introduces Olivia Colman to the MCU as Sonya Falsworth, a formidable ally to Nick Fury – so, here’s what we know about her character so far.

In our review of the pilot, we wrote: “Secret Invasion Episode 1 is a strong proof-of-concept premiere; some may have doubted the dramatic weight of its premise, but this is a riveting vision for the MCU.”

The first episode sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returning to Earth and reuniting with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) amid a Skrull uprising, with a rebel cell aiming to infiltrate the planet and throw the world into a state of all-out war.

While taking in the night air of Moscow, Fury is thrown into the back of a van, and he wakes up in front of an old friend: Sonya Falsworth, played by Olivia Colman – so, who even is she?

Who is Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth in Secret Invasion?

Sonya Falsworth is a high-ranking MI6 agent – think of her as Britain’s Nick Fury, only a bit more brutal.

When they first come face to face, they’re friendly with each other. “It is so nice to see you, you look amazing,” he tells her. She asks if he “feels responsible” for Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the leader of the Skrull rebellion, but he shrugs it off. “I mean this as a friend, Fury. Go back to your space station, you’re in no shape for this fight that lies before us,” she tells him.

They evidently have a history together working in the field, but we’ve yet to find out more about her. There may be an earlier MCU connection, though: James Montgomery Falsworth was a British soldier who served in the Howling Commandos and assisted Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. We’re betting that was her grandfather.

During a press conference, Colman remained tight-lipped about any specifics, but said: “Sonya works for MI6… and she likes wearing red. And she’s quite funny. And she’s potentially a little bit not that nice sometimes.”

Samuel L. Jackson also described her as “possibly the most dangerous woman in the UK.”

