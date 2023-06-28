Secret Invasion: Super-Skrulls explained

We know Skrulls have powers, but Secret Invasion is setting up the next stage of their evolution with Super-Skrulls — here’s what you need to know.

The premise of Secret Invasion is rather frightening: what if there were hundreds of nefarious alien invaders roaming the Earth, taking over governments, inciting wars, and planning to seize the planet under the cover of our self-destruction?

These efforts are spearheaded by Gravik, a rebel Skrull leader who’s fed up with being an errand boy for Nick Fury. He promises to find them a home, and his excuses are no longer sufficient — he’s taking matters into his own hands and pitting nations against each other in a bid to take our planet for themselves.

Article continues after ad

If that wasn’t enough, he’s got something else up his sleeve: it looks like he’s getting ready to transform himself, and perhaps many others, into Super-Skrulls — here’s everything you should know.

Secret Invasion: What are Super-Skrulls?

Super-Skrulls are genetically modified and enhanced Skrulls who’ve been given superhuman abilities.

In Episode 2, Pago goes to see Dr Rosa Dalton. “You don’t have it,” she says. “Harvest wasn’t there,” he replies. “Then it’s back to scavenging. Our DNA selection remains extremely limited,” she says.

Article continues after ad

Later, G’iah breaks into a computer and finds records of everyone’s DNA, as well as a list of “harvest DNA samples” from Groot, Frost Beast, Cull Obsidian, and Extremis. When Brogan is being tortured by Sonya, he also reveals that Gravik is “building a machine to make us stronger.”

Given we’ve seen Gravik using Groot-like abilities in the trailers for the show, it’s safe to assume he’s going to splice his own DNA with flora colossus, but it remains to be seen if any other Skrulls will be shown using superpowers.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this space with more information as the series develops.

Secret Invasion: What is Extremis?

The Extremis virus was first seen in Iron Man 3. It was a serum developed by Maya Hansen and Aldrich Killian that gave people extraordinary abilities, such as being able to not only heal from grave injuries, but regenerate limbs and other superhuman powers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Extremis enhances the user’s physiology by rewriting their DNA. It harnesses the body’s bio-electricity and uses it to activate parts of the brain that govern repair and chemically recode them. This can allow Extremis to hack into the basic operating system of living organisms,” the wiki explains.

Article continues after ad

Marvel

“If the user’s body chooses to accept it, they will gain regenerative healing abilities, enabling to heal all wounds, including previously amputated limbs or even physiological damage. When regenerating lost body parts, the wounds take on the appearance of burning embers while growing back the limb in a matter of minutes, and then cools into regular flesh, blood, and bone. Extremis also enhances physical performance, granting superhuman strength, reflexes, and overall higher resilience.”

However, Extremis was infamously unstable from the point of conception. Not only does their sky-rocket temperature make them easy to spot, but people can explode if their body rejects the serum.

Article continues after ad

Killian explained: “At this moment, the body is trying to decide whether to accept Extremis or just give up. And if it gives up, I have to say, the detonation is… it’s quite spectacular. But until that point, it’s really just a lot of pain.”

Secret Invasion: Super-Skrulls in the comics

Super-Skrulls debut in the Marvel comics in Fantastic Four #18 in 1963, coming in the form of Kl’rt, the “original and greatest” of all Super-Skrulls.

In a bid to defeat the Fantastic Four, Skrull emperor Dorrek VII tasked scientists with giving Kl’rt the ability to simulate the superhero team’s powers. He became a formidable foe, but ultimately failed. Later, the Illuminati visited the Skrulls to warn them against coming to Earth again, but this led to them being captured and their DNA was stolen.

Article continues after ad

Marvel

This was a key step in perfecting the Super-Skrull program: with genetic modification, they were no longer simulating the powers, now “imbued with the memories and powers of the subjects and [they] could not be detected by technology, magic, telepathy, or various superhuman senses.”

Here are a few notable Super-Skrulls: Queen Varanke, who combined her powers with Spider-Woman; X’iv, who has the powers of Daredevil, Elektra, Cloak, and Dagger; and the Sinister Six Skrull, who has the powers of — you guessed it — the Sinister Six, including Sandman, Hydroman, Rhino, Electro, Venom, and Lizard.

Article continues after ad

Secret Invasion Episode 3 hits Disney+ on July 5. Check out our other coverage below: