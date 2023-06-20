When does Secret Invasion take place in MCU timeline?

Secret Invasion introduces a terrifying global conspiracy to the MCU – but when exactly does it take place in the timeline? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the last time we saw Nick Fury? He was dusted by Thanos in Infinity War, he returned in Endgame, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he was seen relaxing on a huge space station while Talos and his wife impersonated him and Maria Hill.

Now he’s front and center of his own project, forced to return to Earth to investigate and stop a rebel Skrull cell who wants to infiltrate the planet and turn it into their new world.

Given we’re 32 movies and eight TV shows deep, it can be a bit tricky keeping track of the timeline and where everything is meant to take place – don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Secret Invasion in the MCU timeline explained

Secret Invasion takes place in the present-day MCU, so mid-2025.

Remember, there was a five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, so everything is a little further ahead than the real world. The events of She-Hulk were confirmed to begin in 2024 and end in 2025, and that was the last show before Secret Invasion.

Jonathan Schwartz, VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, confirmed: “It’s present-day MCU, is what we’re calling it. So it exists along the timeline that the shows come out in.

“So, post-She-Hulk, post-Blip, right at this exact present day in the MCU. I think that’s all I can say.”

MCU chronological timeline

Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (excluding the Netflix and Hulu shows) and when they take place in the world of the franchise:

Article continues after ad

Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945 Captain Marvel — 1995 Iron Man — 2010 Iron Man 2 — 2011 The Incredible Hulk — 2011 Thor — 2011 The Avengers — 2012 Loki — 2012, but the show hops around several timelines, including the present-day MCU and the end of time itself Iron Man 3 — 2012 Thor: The Dark World — 2013 Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 — 2014 Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015 Ant-Man — 2015 Captain America: Civil War — 2016 Black Widow — 2016 Black Panther — 2016 Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016 Doctor Strange — 2016 Thor: Ragnarok — 2017 Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018 Avengers: Infinity War — 2018 Avengers: Endgame — 2023 What If…? — 2023, but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series Wandavision — 2023 Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023 Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023 Eternals — 2023 Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024 Hawkeye — 2024 Moon Knight — 2025 She-Hulk — 2025 Ms Marvel — 2025 Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025 Werewolf By Night — 2025 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025 Secret Invasion — 2025

The official synopsis reads: “In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion Episode 1 hits Disney+ on June 21. Check out our review here, a breakdown of the cast and characters here, and our other coverage here.