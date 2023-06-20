TV & Movies

When does Secret Invasion take place in MCU timeline?

Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Captain MarvelMarvel Studios

Secret Invasion introduces a terrifying global conspiracy to the MCU – but when exactly does it take place in the timeline? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the last time we saw Nick Fury? He was dusted by Thanos in Infinity War, he returned in Endgame, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he was seen relaxing on a huge space station while Talos and his wife impersonated him and Maria Hill.

Now he’s front and center of his own project, forced to return to Earth to investigate and stop a rebel Skrull cell who wants to infiltrate the planet and turn it into their new world.

Given we’re 32 movies and eight TV shows deep, it can be a bit tricky keeping track of the timeline and where everything is meant to take place – don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Secret Invasion in the MCU timeline explained

Secret Invasion takes place in the present-day MCU, so mid-2025.

Remember, there was a five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, so everything is a little further ahead than the real world. The events of She-Hulk were confirmed to begin in 2024 and end in 2025, and that was the last show before Secret Invasion.

Jonathan Schwartz, VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, confirmed: “It’s present-day MCU, is what we’re calling it. So it exists along the timeline that the shows come out in.

“So, post-She-Hulk, post-Blip, right at this exact present day in the MCU. I think that’s all I can say.”

MCU chronological timeline

Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (excluding the Netflix and Hulu shows) and when they take place in the world of the franchise:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945
  2. Captain Marvel — 1995
  3. Iron Man — 2010
  4. Iron Man 2 — 2011
  5. The Incredible Hulk — 2011
  6. Thor — 2011
  7. The Avengers — 2012
  8. Loki — 2012, but the show hops around several timelines, including the present-day MCU and the end of time itself
  9. Iron Man 3 — 2012
  10. Thor: The Dark World — 2013
  11. Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014
  13. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 — 2014
  14. Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015
  15. Ant-Man — 2015
  16. Captain America: Civil War — 2016
  17. Black Widow — 2016
  18. Black Panther — 2016
  19. Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016
  20. Doctor Strange — 2016
  21. Thor: Ragnarok — 2017
  22. Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018
  23. Avengers: Infinity War — 2018
  24. Avengers: Endgame — 2023
  25. What If…? — 2023, but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series
  26. Wandavision — 2023
  27. Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023
  28. Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023
  29. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023
  30. Eternals — 2023
  31. Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024
  32. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024
  33. Hawkeye — 2024
  34. Moon Knight — 2025
  35. She-Hulk — 2025
  36. Ms Marvel — 2025
  37. Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025
  38. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025
  39. Werewolf By Night — 2025
  40. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025
  41. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025
  42. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025
  43. Secret Invasion — 2025

The official synopsis reads: “In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion Episode 1 hits Disney+ on June 21. Check out our review here, a breakdown of the cast and characters here, and our other coverage here.

