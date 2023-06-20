When does Secret Invasion take place in MCU timeline?
Secret Invasion introduces a terrifying global conspiracy to the MCU – but when exactly does it take place in the timeline? Here’s what you need to know.
When is the last time we saw Nick Fury? He was dusted by Thanos in Infinity War, he returned in Endgame, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he was seen relaxing on a huge space station while Talos and his wife impersonated him and Maria Hill.
Now he’s front and center of his own project, forced to return to Earth to investigate and stop a rebel Skrull cell who wants to infiltrate the planet and turn it into their new world.
Given we’re 32 movies and eight TV shows deep, it can be a bit tricky keeping track of the timeline and where everything is meant to take place – don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Secret Invasion in the MCU timeline explained
Secret Invasion takes place in the present-day MCU, so mid-2025.
Remember, there was a five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, so everything is a little further ahead than the real world. The events of She-Hulk were confirmed to begin in 2024 and end in 2025, and that was the last show before Secret Invasion.
Jonathan Schwartz, VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, confirmed: “It’s present-day MCU, is what we’re calling it. So it exists along the timeline that the shows come out in.
“So, post-She-Hulk, post-Blip, right at this exact present day in the MCU. I think that’s all I can say.”
MCU chronological timeline
Below, you can find a full list of every movie and TV series in the MCU (excluding the Netflix and Hulu shows) and when they take place in the world of the franchise:
- Captain America: The First Avenger — 1942-1945
- Captain Marvel — 1995
- Iron Man — 2010
- Iron Man 2 — 2011
- The Incredible Hulk — 2011
- Thor — 2011
- The Avengers — 2012
- Loki — 2012, but the show hops around several timelines, including the present-day MCU and the end of time itself
- Iron Man 3 — 2012
- Thor: The Dark World — 2013
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier — 2014
- Guardians of the Galaxy — 2014
- Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 — 2014
- Avengers: Age of Ultron — 2015
- Ant-Man — 2015
- Captain America: Civil War — 2016
- Black Widow — 2016
- Black Panther — 2016
- Spider-Man: Homecoming — 2016
- Doctor Strange — 2016
- Thor: Ragnarok — 2017
- Ant-Man and the Wasp — 2018
- Avengers: Infinity War — 2018
- Avengers: Endgame — 2023
- What If…? — 2023, but there are a number of different timelines throughout the series
- Wandavision — 2023
- Falcon and the Winter Soldier — 2023
- Spider-Man: Far From Home — 2023
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — 2023
- Eternals — 2023
- Spider-Man: No Way Home — 2024
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — 2024
- Hawkeye — 2024
- Moon Knight — 2025
- She-Hulk — 2025
- Ms Marvel — 2025
- Thor: Love and Thunder — 2025
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 2025
- Werewolf By Night — 2025
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — 2025
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — 2025
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 2025
- Secret Invasion — 2025
The official synopsis reads: “In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”
