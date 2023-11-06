Underrated Ryan Reynolds comedy climbs Netflix chart

Ryan Reynolds has changed up the order of the Netflix top 10 chart, with one of his more underrated comedies climbing the streamer’s ranking.

Deadpool may define Reynolds’ acting legacy, but there’s more to the actor than the Merc with a Mouth. His first big success in Hollywood was National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, which paved the way for a bonkers mixture of roles in the likes of Blade: Trinity, The Amityville Horror remake, Waiting, and Smokin’ Aces.

Article continues after ad

He queued up some PG-13 rom-coms with Definitely Maybe and The Proposal, before starring in the harrowing Buried and perhaps his biggest, most infamous flop in 2011: The Green Lantern, once envisaged as the launchpad for the imminently-ending DCEU.

Article continues after ad

However, in that same year, he starred alongside Jason Bateman in a comedy that was ripped apart by critics – and it’s on the Netflix chart’s podium right now.

Ryan Reynolds’ The Change-Up climbs Netflix chart

The Change-Up, starring Reynolds and Bateman as two best friends who switch bodies, is number three on Netflix’s top 10 movies ranking now. You can check out the rest of the chart and the trailer below:

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Insidious: The Red Door The Change-Up Minions No Hard Feelings The Mummy Cold Pursuit NYAD Sly Locked In

Reynolds plays Mitch, a slacker and bachelor who’s best friends with his polar opposite adulthood: Dave (Bateman), a father-of-three in a stagnant marriage. One night, they get drunk and pee into a fountain while wishing they had each other’s lives – and the next day, they wake up in one another’s bodies.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t exactly a box office success, grossing $75.5 million against a $52 million budget. Rotten Tomatoes would also have you believe it’s worth missing, with a critic score of 26% and a measly 47% audience rating. Yet, it’s proven to be one of the week’s most-watched movies on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

“The Change-Up was funny,” one user tweeted. “I watched The Change-Up… it was a fun movie, I can recommend,” another wrote. “The movie The Change-Up is so dumb yet I laugh through the whole thing,” a third wrote. “The Change-Up is so f*cking funny,” a fourth posted.

The Change-Up is on Netflix now, and you can check out our other hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6