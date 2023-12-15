Jack Reacher is back in Reacher Season 2. But is his Season 1 love interest, Roscoe Conklin, along for the ride, as well?

Roscoe Conklin debuted in Reacher Season 1 Episode 1, “Welcome to Margrave.” Portrayed by Willa Fitzgerald, she’s a capable, upstanding sergeant with the Margrave Police Department.

Roscoe plays a major supporting role throughout Season 1, helping Jack (Alan Ritchson) with his investigation into the shady dealings between Kliner Industries and the local authorities.

She also develops a romantic relationship with Reacher – leading many fans to wonder whether Roscoe will return in Season 2.

Is Roscoe in Reacher Season 2?

No, Roscoe Conklin is not in Reacher Season 2. This is in keeping with the second season’s source material, Lee Child novel Bad Luck and Trouble, which likewise doesn’t feature the character.

Roscoe isn’t alone in being omitted from Reacher’s sophomore outing, either. Almost every cast member from Season 1 other than Ritchson (natch) is absent from Season 2, as well.

This includes Malcolm Goodwin, who played Margrave PD’s chief detective Oscar Finlay. Finlay also departs Margrave in the first season’s finale, but his Boston destination keeps him off Reacher’s radar.

The one exception is Maria Sten, who returns as Frances Neagley. Indeed, Sten has an even bigger role this time around, as Neagley recruits Reacher to assist her on a case.

Together, they try to solve the murder of one of their former army buddies. The hunt for those responsible drives Reacher Season 2, and understandably doesn’t leave room for the likes of Roscoe.

When did Reacher last see Roscoe?

Assuming Reacher and Roscoe didn’t hook up again sometime between Seasons 1 and 2, they’ve been apart for over two years.

Reacher himself reveals exactly how much time has elapsed since the events in Margrave in Season 2’s first episode, “ATM.” By the big guy’s reckoning, two years, seven months, and 19 days have passed since Season 1.

Given this level of specificity, it’s reasonable to assume that Reacher hasn’t forgotten his romance with Roscoe. However, given the hulking hero’s nomadic lifestyle, don’t expect him to settle down with her anytime soon – especially not in Season 2.

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other Reacher coverage below:

