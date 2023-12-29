Reacher Season 2: Langston’s plan explained

Prime Video’s Reacher Season 2 just took a turn, with the full scope of Shane Langston’s plan and its potentially dire consequences finally revealed in Episode 5.

From Season 2’s first episode, Jack Reacher and his old military unit have been hunting for answers. Someone is killing off members of the 110th – but why?

At the heart of Reacher and his ex-army buddies’ investigation is Shane Langston, head of security at defense contractor New Age. Their former teammate Tony Swan turns out to be embroiled in the conspiracy, as well.

Article continues after ad

So, what’s Langston’s plan in Reacher Season 2? Here’s a breakdown of what to know so far and why stopping him matters. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Article continues after ad

Langston is as dirty and corrupt as they come

Through his position at New Age, Langston wants to install Little Wing technology in missiles created by the company to sell to shady overseas buyers. In return? A big payday.

Reacher and David O’Donnell begin unraveling Langston’s scheme in Reacher Season 2 Episode 4 when they interrogate Boyd about Little Wing. He explains it’s a codename for new missile software originally meant to protect commercial aircraft. But then they were approached by New Age, who realized the software could be tweaked to be used in missiles and scaled down.

Article continues after ad

In practice, this would mean that Little Wing-equipped missiles could bypass any countermeasures. Such a missile fired from the ground would pretend to miss its target, fooling an aircraft into thinking that the threat was eliminated, before rerouting to attack its target again, undetected.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Langston is behind the entire operation from the get-go. In Reacher Season 2 Episode 5, Russo informs Reacher that Langston is a former NYPD with the 3rd Precinct, who was part of a ring of dirty cops. Langston and his pals were eventually subject to an IA investigation that miraculously fell apart, and they took early retirement. Soon after they all got good jobs at New Age with Langston as the boss.

Article continues after ad

Langston’s plan in Reacher Season 2 explained

Langston’s plan involves hijacking a shipment of 650 missiles and launchers from New Age and equipping them with Little Wing technology.

He and his team then hand this gear over to AM, the ghost private contractor who works as a middleman between buyers. What’s AM’s connection to Reacher and 110th? That’s still murky water.

Article continues after ad

But with Tony Swan having been a part of the team and working at New Age with Langston, it’s possible Swan caught on to the plan and either wanted to thwart it – or take part.

Article continues after ad

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-5 are now streaming on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other Reacher coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.