Reacher Season 2 kills off major character in Episode 6

The drama on Reacher Season 2 is picking up heading into Episode 6 as Jack Reacher and his team get closer and closer to answers and Langdon – but one major death will rock them to the core.
So far, O’Donnell, Neagely, and Dixon aren’t as trustworthy that their longtime friend Tony Swan isn’t involved with New Age. While Reacher holds out hope that his recruit is on the right side of the law, they go after Langston. They soon uncover the truth behind his grand evil plan.
Realizing they have to stop Little Wing and a shipment of missiles from reaching AM, they’re in for more trouble. Is Tony Swan really behind it all or is he entangled in Langston’s twisted web against his will?
Reacher Season 2 Episode 6 will be a doozy for fans as a key component of the case is cracked open – but leads to an upsetting major character death. Warning: Major spoilers ahead!
Reacher loses a frenemy in Season 2
By the end of Episode 6, Detective Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi) is killed by Langston’s henchmen while trying to protect Marlo Burns’s teenage daughter and get her to safety.
Reacher and the team are ambushed by snipers at their comrade’s funeral and try to get information out of the surviving one. Believing he’s meeting Swan, they’re stunned when their rendevous point is blown up. The team then follows a new lead – Marlo Burns. She works for New Age and knowingly sent them into the fire when they first met.
Meanwhile, Russo questions his captain about the Boston incident with Reacher and the others. It’s soon revealed that the captain is dirty and has been double-crossing the department for money. He’s been in cahoots with Langston for a pay cut.
After Neagley uses her Nintendo Switch to find the location of Burns and her daughter, they go on the road. They find them hiding out with a close friend and quickly and easily begin to interrogate them. Burns reveals Swan was never on Langston’s side. Instead, she hired him once she realized Langston was up to no good. After learning the truth and more about the Little Wing, Reacher and the team devise a plan.
They would use Burns as bait to get to Langston, all the while getting her daughter to safety with Russo. While the plan with Langston falls apart, Russo realizes they’re being followed and begins a high-speed chase to evade gunfire. Situated in an underpass, Russo realizes he’s outnumbered and makes a choice.
He uses the car as a shield from gunfire and tells Burns’s daughter to run and not look back. Russo promises to keep her safe. As she runs away, Russo opens fires to give her some cover and approaches Langston’s henchmen. In an upsetting twist, Russo is shot multiple times as Neagley, O’Donnell, and Dixon speed to help them.
They arrive just in time to stop one of the henchmen from killing Burns’s daughter. But it’s too late as Russo dies in Neagley’s arms before the ambulance can arrive.
