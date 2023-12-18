Reacher Season 2 just dropped its first three installments. So, when does Episode 4 of the Prime Video action-crime series arrive?

That’s the question on many fans’ minds – and fair enough, too. After all, they’ve been waiting since Season 1 wrapped up in February 2022 for Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) second adventure.

What’s more, Reacher Season 2 has already given the show’s fanbase plenty to get excited about. In just three episodes, we’ve met not one but two formidable villains, including Robert Patrick’s Shane Langston.

We’ve also explored aspects of Reacher’s backstory – namely his military career – only hinted at previously. So, read on to find out when Season 2’s next episode will land.

When is Reacher Season 2 Episode 4 out?

Reacher Season 2 Episode 4 premieres at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Thursday, December 14.

If you’re based in Brazil, you’ll likewise see Episode 4 on December 14 (albeit slightly later at night). Everyone else will have to wait until December 15 for access to Season 2’s fourth entry, which is titled “A Night at the Symphony.”

This is in keeping with Prime Video’s approach to scheduling Episodes 1-3, which also debuted a day early in the US and Brazil. Here’s a full breakdown of Reacher Season 2 Episode 4’s release date and time, by timezone:

4pm PT / 7pm ET December 14 – US

9pm December 14 – Brazil

12am December 15 – UK

1am December 15 – Central European Time

5:30am December 15 – India

11am December 15 – Australia

What’s happened so far in Reacher Season 2?

Regardless of when Reacher Season 2 Episode 4 arrives in your neck of the woods, you still have a few days to catch up on Episodes 1-3. That said, if you need a recap and are short on time, here’s a quick rundown of what’s happened in the second season to date.

In Episode 1, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) drafts in Reacher for help investigating the murder of their old army buddy Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk). They’re soon joined by another former colleague David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), and discover that someone is hunting down members of their old unit.

The action shifts to Atlantic City in Episode 2, which also introduces another of Reacher’s former army acquaintances, Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan). With Dixon now on board, Reacher’s squad unearths enough clues – and buries enough dead bodies – that a trip to New York becomes necessary.

That’s where we find them in Episode 3, in which they uncover key information about Franz’s murder. Notably, Reacher and the gang learn that yet another of their ex-military pals, Tony Swan (Shannon Kook-Chun), works for New Age Technologies – the same outfit trying to kill them.

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video

