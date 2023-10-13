The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Where is she now?

This is the shocking true story behind The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, including what happened to Gypsy, why she was sent to prison, and where she is now.

While the realm of true crime can feature open and shut cases, certain instances inhabit a gray area, where truths are elusive and resolutions are out of reach. There may be cases where a murder has been unsolved, such as the killing of Jill Dando or the mysterious deaths some have linked to the Murdaugh dynasty.

Another example can be found in the documentary series The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, which examines two very conflicting accounts and a case that remains murky to this day.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard sits well within this gray area – her story is set to be explored in an upcoming docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. We’ve broken down the true story behind this case, including why Gypsy Rose went to prison, when she’ll be released, and more. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Who are Gypsy Rose and Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is the daughter of Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, thought to be the center of an inspiring tale of a mother’s dedication to her severely ill daughter. However, the sinister truth behind their relationship later came to light: Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MBP), a form of abuse where a caregiver deliberately makes a dependent person appear sick.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was thought to be a gravely ill teen in Springfield, Missouri, suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and a host of other health issues. Under the diligent care of her mother, Dee Dee, she endured numerous surgeries and relied on a wheelchair for mobility. The community, moved by their story, supported them with donations, trips, and a Habitat for Humanity home.

HBO

However, the apparent narrative concealed a horrifying reality of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Unbeknownst to others, Gypsy was not actually ill. Dee Dee had been subjecting her to unnecessary medical procedures and forcing her to take medications that induced symptoms of alleged diseases. This pervasive deception not only fooled doctors but also manipulated public sympathy.

The case takes another dark turn when exploring the extent to which Dee Dee maintained a control over Gypsy Rose to keep her in a state of perpetual childhood. She intentionally obscured Gypsy’s real age, convincing her that she was several years younger than she actually was. Gypsy was immersed in a world of fantasy and fairy tales, with a particular affinity for Disney princesses, which seemingly offered an escape from her reality.

Dee Dee further exerted control by severely limiting her daughter’s access to the outside world, including restrictive internet use, thereby isolating her from potential external influences that could disrupt the fabricated reality in which they lived.

Despite these stringent constraints, Gypsy eventually managed to navigate the online world secretly. In 2012, when Gypsy was in her early 20s, she joined a Christian dating site and met Nicholas Godejohn, whom she struck up an online relationship with. At the time, Godejohn was living with his family in Big Bend, Wisconsin.

Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard go to jail?

In a shocking twist, Dee Dee was found stabbed to death in their home in 2015, when Gypsy Rose was 23 years old. It later transpired that Gypsy Rose and Nicholas Godejohn formulated and executed a plan to murder Dee Dee in a bid for Gypsy to escape the long-term abuse she had suffered at the hands of her mother. Both were sentenced to prison after they were caught.

On the night of June 14, 2015, in Springfield, Missouri, Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death in her sleep, upon Gypsy’s invitation and planning. The duo then fled to Wisconsin, where Godejohn lived, using money stolen from Dee Dee. Their actions and whereabouts were eventually traced through social media posts and online communications, leading to their arrest.

HBO Gypsy and Nicholas met online

In 2016, Gypsy accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to second-degree murder, receiving a 10-year prison sentence, which was considered lenient due to the extraordinary circumstances of her abuse.

Godejohn, portrayed as the actual assailant, faced a more severe punishment. In 2019, he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to being handed a 25-year sentence for armed criminal action.

Where is Gypsy Rose now and when is she released from prison?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is currently serving her sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, and will be released on parole on December 28, 2023.

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed Gypsy’s release to Today last month, saying that she will be out on parole after serving seven years of her original 10-year sentence.

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s husband?

In June 2022, while serving her prison sentence, Gypsy Rose got married to a man named Ryan Scott Anderson. Little is known about what he does for a living or how the pair met.

According to a marriage license obtained by In Touch, Ryan is from Lake Charles, Louisiana. Although they tied the knot, Gypsy wrote to her family in November 2022 saying that she was filing for an annulment.

The letter reads (via In Touch): “It is with a heavy heart that this morning I made a decision to go ahead and file for annulment and end my marriage with Ryan. My marriage ends with no fault to either of us. I believe we are just in different places in our lives, and find it too difficult to walk a path together, at this point.”

What is The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard about?

Shortly after her prison release, a Lifetime documentary series titled The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will arrive. Recorded from behind bars this year, the series will see Gypsy Rose telling her side of the story as she recounts the child abuse she suffered at the hands of Dee Dee.

You can watch the trailer below:

The six-hour documentary event will also detail Gypsy’s prison wedding to Ryan, and will feature exclusive interviews with her family.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set to air on January 5, 6, and 7, 2024, at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Where to stream The Act

If you want to learn more about the Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard case, a dramatization titled The Act is available to stream on Hulu now.

Check out the trailer below:

The eight-part true crime drama dropped back in 2019, with the synopsis reading: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories.

“Season 1 follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premieres on Lifetime on January 5, 2024. You can check out more of our documentary coverage below:

