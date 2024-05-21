Gypsy Rose’s “prison-style energy drink” goes viral as fans ask her for jail hacks

Gypsy Rose shared the recipe for a makeshift energy drink she and other inmates made in prison after she served nearly 10 years for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

While Gypsy Rose’s separation from her husband Ryan Anderson made headlines in March of this year, she was busy making plastic surgery plans.

And at the beginning of April, she went through with having a nose job, as sources close to the star confirmed she wanted a more “feminine” look.

Though she’s been living her life to the fullest since her early release from prison in December 2023, Gypsy still reminisces about her time in jail after serving 7 years for the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Article continues after ad

So, when a fan on TikTok asked her to share her ‘prison hacks,’ Gypsy responded by showing her 9.8M followers how to make a “prison-style energy drink.”

In her video from May 18, which has boasted over 26M views, she broke down how inmates made their infamous energy drink called “racks.”

Article continues after ad

The non-alcoholic drink comprises four ingredients: Jolly Ranchers, strawberry Fanta, instant coffee, and Hawaiian Punch Kool-Aid mix.

To make this concoction for yourself, start by dissolving the instant coffee into about two ounces of water. Then combine the coffee with the instant Kool-Aid mix. Next, add 4-6 ounces of the Fanta soda. Lastly, crush up two Jolly Ranchers and add them to the mix.

Article continues after ad

To finish, Gypsy recommended serving the drink over ice, as she said it tasted “disgusting” while warm.

While making her “prison-style energy drink,” which inmates also considered to be “homemade Red Bull,” the star emphasized how the beverage should taste. “The whole point is to make it very juicy-flavored, like very fruity,” she said.

Though she admitted that the concoction didn’t look appetizing, she said it is so good that she still drinks it to this day, despite being out of prison.

During her viral TikTok, Gypsy also told a story about when she had so much energy from the drink, that she scrubbed her entire jail cell with a toothbrush. She recalled her cellmate calling her out for being ‘off the racks again.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Before signing off, Gypsy also said that if you’re “brave enough,” use a Red Bull instead of a Fanta, as it would multiply its effects by 10.