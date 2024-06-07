Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup series slammed for recycling footage

Some fans seemed to have deja vu watching the first episode of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup, and they’re not alone.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has not hidden from the limelight one bit since getting out of prison. From asking Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to play her in a movie, to her upcoming cameo in Season 5 of The Kardashians, she is just getting started.

In fact, she has just embarked on a brand-new project: a reality TV series called Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup.

The Lifetime show centers on her adjusting back to life out of bars and her hiccups along the way, which includes marriage drama and a pregnancy scare.

The premiere episode was released on June 3, and if fans are wondering why it seems so familiar, it’s because it is.

On June 5, viewers collectively went to Reddit to express their sheer confusion about the premiere after questioning why it felt like they’d watched it before.

Turns out, they pretty much did. Earlier this year, Lifetime released a multiple-part documentary called The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The documentary was very similar to what this new show was promoted to be. It centered around Gypsy as she reflected on her past and expressed her hopes for the future.

While the entire first episode of Life After Lockup was pulled from the documentary, a large portion of it was the same footage.

After realizing this, viewers started bashing the new series for its misleading content.

One fan wrote, “I backed out of the show twice to make sure I was watching the new one. Total waste of time.”

Another fan chimed and wrote, “They wasted an entire episode and there’s only eight of them.”

Viewers will soon see if the upcoming episodes adapt the same controversial content as the premiere.