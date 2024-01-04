The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks has reached its finale, and just like the docu-series before it, there was a shocking twist right at the end – so, here’s what you need to know about the ending and the latest update on Natalia and the Mans family.

If you watched The Curious Case of Natalia Grace last summer, no doubt you have been tuning in to the follow-up documentary series Natalia Speaks. Elaborating further on the questions, controversies, and secrets exposed in the first chapter, this time Natalia is able to share her side of the story about what really went down before and after she was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett.

Thanks to extensive DNA testing, Natalia’s real age has now been determined – proving that she was, in fact, a child when she was forced to live alone in an apartment that wasn’t modified for her disability. Natalia was also able to sit down with Michael and confront him about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of Kristine.

In the finale, Natalia appears to find some semblance of peace in her life after she’s officially adopted by Antwon and Cynthia Mans, who took her in while she was living alone in Lafayette, Indiana. But right at the end, the rug is pulled from under viewers’ feet with a shocking twist. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Natalia Speaks!

Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks ending explained

In the ending of the Natalia Speaks finale, text appears across the screen stating: “Two weeks ago, and six months after Natalia’s adoption, the producers got a shocking phone call.” It then reveals adoptive parents Antwon and Cynthia Mans claiming Natalia “stabbed her family in the back” and that they are “done with her.”

This is a surprising turn of events that could not have been predicted, especially given in the scene before, Natalia was feeling excited and hopeful about new beginnings with the Mans family. She had been under their care since 2014, with Cynthia and Antwon supporting her and guiding her through her various public appearances and court battles.

In the audio recording, Antwon says: “Something ain’t right with Natalia. This girl is tweaking. I feel like she’s the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage, made us look like we’re the enemy.”

“Natalia is stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie,” adds Cynthia, before Antwon continues: “She’s done other things too but this was a new low. Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We’re done. We’re done with her.”

The documentary then promises that “Natalia’s story will continue,” meaning there’ll no doubt be a follow-up documentary series in the months to come. For now, viewers have been left speculating what could have happened between Natalia and the Mans, many believing it is related to money.

Prior to the release of the Natalia Speaks finale, one Redditor who claims to have knowledge of the situation said: “I’m posting this in efforts to HELP this girl. I am very close with the family that she stays with right now. I’m not comfortable posting any information that could possibly lead to my friends getting hurt.”

They added: “I feel like if I’m as honest as possible maybe this post won’t get the ‘leave her alone’ attitude, considering I meet Natalia for the first time next week and I’m sharing this info to HELP her.

“The entire point of this is the fact that she has fled the Mans family and Indiana, and also the fact that the Mans family is still trying to collect and keep money from a fundraiser in Natalia’s name. The info I have is accurate. I did recommend that she contacts GoFundMe.”

This information is yet to be verified, with some replying to the thread and calling it a “scam.” However, now we know what happens in the ending of Natalia Speaks, one person said to the OP: “I think a few people on here owe you an apology.”

ID Cynthia and Antwon Mans are now Natalia’s legal adoptive parents

Under a clip of the final scene, which ID shared on YouTube, one viewer commented: “Although I can ONLY SPECULATE, here, as to the motivation behind this phone call – I am SO CERTAIN I know to what it refers.

“The Mans family found out, after filming wrapped, that Natalia was going to be getting paid and her new family believes it should be shared. Natalia may not have told the family at all about the pay.

“Let me just say this: the Mans family first adopted Natalia when she was 8-9 years old. They welcomed her with open arms. They have taken care of her ever since. She also signed over all of her disability checks to the family, from the start.

“If you ask me, I’m fairly certain the Mans family is not only getting Natalia’s disability money, which in neighboring IL is $1,800/mo+, they are most likely eligible for and receiving ADDITIONAL monies as her caretakers.

“I think this is a dispute over money. The Mans family first took her in for good reasons. She WAS only a kid when they adopted her – and a kid at HIGH risk of danger, with her disability, at that.

“Natalia was probably offered 100k+ for this mini series. The fact that as an adult, Natalia absolutely NEEDS caregivers, while the Mans family may feel they deserve and have earned the right to a cut of her money, is sad and scary. They are calling her selfish and a backstabber.

“Could you imagine that for your entire life, those who help you believe they deserve a cut of any money you have earned? This series wasn’t about The Mans. This is Natalia’s story. Guilt-tripping her and telling producers the Mans are DONE with her, is a very tragic story about greed. And it is a bit shameful, in no small part, due to the fact Antwon is a proud man of the cloth.”

Of course, none of this is confirmed and it’s currently unclear what the dispute between the Mans and Natalia is about. We’ll no doubt find out more in a follow series, which we’ll be sure to keep you posted about as and when new information comes in.

Until then, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace and Natalia Speaks are available to stream on Discovery Plus and Max, which you can sign up for here. You can find more of our coverage below:

