What time is The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard out?

Here’s everything you need to know about the release date and time of the upcoming documentary series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, as well as how to watch it.

The case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been the topic of numerous documentaries and shows over the years, poring over the details that resulted in her mother, Dee Dee, found stabbed to death at their Missouri home in 2015. What followed was the unraveling details involving years of abuse, plotting, murder, and Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Article continues after ad

Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were both convicted for their roles in the crime. But, last week, after eight and a half years, Gypsy was released on parole from prison. Now she’s set to share her side of the story, as told while still behind bars.

Article continues after ad

With The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard just around the corner, here’s what time to expect the docu-series, as well as where to watch it.

Article continues after ad

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard release date & time

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Episodes 1-2 air on January 5 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Lifetime.

The remaining four episodes are split across the following two nights, meaning Episodes 3-4 arrive at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on January 6, while Episodes 5-6 air at the same time on January 7.

How to watch The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch all episodes of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Lifetime when they air, or via Lifetime’s website the next day.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, the true crime series will be available for streaming via a number of live TV platforms that carry Lifetime, including DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.

For those in the UK, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will air on the Crime + Investigation channel in two-episode installments across three weeks each Monday, starting on January 15 at 9pm GMT.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

It will also be available for streaming from January 16 on Crime + Investigation Play, which can be added to an existing Amazon Prime account.

Article continues after ad

Where is Gypsy Rose now?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center on December 28, and she’s since become a viral sensation after launching an Instagram page – and sharing a racy comment about her husband, Ryan Anderson.

Article continues after ad

Gypsy has shared a number of life updates on her Instagram account, including a post about the upcoming Lifetime series, selfies, photos with family, and snaps with her husband, who she married in jail in 2022.

Instagram/@gypsyrose_a_blanchard

While she’s received a flood of support from the online community, Anderson has had a fair few hateful comments. But Gypsy has since clapped back, sharing an explicit comment under one of his own Insta updates.

Article continues after ad

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me,” she wrote. “We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. Besides, they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire. Happy wife happy life.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@gypsyrose_a_blanchard

In response, Anderson said: “Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…now come get it Baby.” The pair have received plenty of support since, with one writing: “You shouldn’t care about them man I think y’all perfect for each other.” Another said: “Ignore them Ryan we gotchu.”

Article continues after ad

You can read more about the Gypsy Rose case here, and check out our other documentaries coverage below:

Natalia Speaks ending explained | Natalia Grace’s real age | Is Kristine Barnett in jail? | Where is Natalia Grace now? | Great Photo, Lovely Life explained | Love Has Won’s “3D” hospital | How did John Gotti die? | Who Killed Jill Dando? | Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? | Russell Brand most shocking moments | Scouts Honor explained | The Isabella Nardoni Case | Who are the Duggars?

Article continues after ad