Does Gypsy Rose Blanchard have a TV show? All about Life After Lockup series

Lifetime is making yet another Gypsy Rose Blanchard series. Here’s what we know & where to watch it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has only been trust back the public eye for a few months now after returning home from prison.

Since then she’s managed to consistently make headlines, giving the world constant updates on her personal life and her romance drama.

Because of all of this content that she’s giving her fanbase, it’s a shock that she doesn’t have her own TV Show. Well, speaking of which, now she does, and here are all of the details about it.

Article continues after ad

What is Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup?

Gypsy now has her very own reality TV series via Lifetime titled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

This is her entertainment debut, which might be hard to believe given all of the projects that involve her story.

From the hit series The Act starring Joey King to The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, her story is constantly being told. But this time around, the show isn’t about her past but her future.

Article continues after ad

Judging from the series’ trailer, the season will take fans through the past few months of her life.

Some of the teased storylines are headlines that we’ve already seen, like Gypsy undergoing plastic surgery and her tumultuous relationship with her husband, with whom she is currently separated.

Article continues after ad

However, the trailer also unveiled some insight into her recent life that no one was aware of before, including an apparent pregnancy scare.

The series is set to premiere on Lifetime on June 3 with one episode. The rest of the eight-part season will continue to be released every Monday afterward.

Each episode will be available to stream on Hulu the day after their respective live premieres.

It’s unclear whether this is intended to be a limited series or if a Season 2 is potentially on the horizon.